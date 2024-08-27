Charli XCX Had No Idea Her ‘Kamala Is Brat’ Post Would Go Viral On Social Media: ‘I’m Not Bob Dylan, I’m Not A Political Artist’

Charli XCX addressed the social media backlash resulting from her "Kamala is Brat" post in a recent cover story interview with New York Magazine. The interview, which was released on August 26, features the pop star explaining her intentions behind the viral message, which she initially interpreted as a playful nod rather than a political endorsement.

Charli XCX, known for her chart-topping hits, made headlines when she tweeted "kamala [sic] IS brat," referring to her most recent album, brat. The tweet received unexpected traction, prompting Vice President Kamala Harris' official campaign account to change its banner to match the album's neon green theme.

During her interview, Charli XCX stated that her post was intended to be lighthearted and not political. "I knew what I was doing," she admitted but added that she had not expected the post to receive such widespread attention.

“Did I think me talking about being a messy bitch and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No,” she said.

The singer stated that she has never considered herself a political artist and does not want to be compared to influential figures such as Bob Dylan. “I’m not Bob Dylan, and I’ve never pretended to be,” Charli XCX explained. She shared that her music is not inherently political and that her creative work focuses on personal expression rather than political activism.

Advertisement

Despite her non-political stance, Charli XCX spoke about her broader political views during the interview. “To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me,” she said. She went on to say that she is committed to promoting democratic values and women's rights, and that she wants to prevent democracy from failing.

Charli also stated that her life and experiences influence her art, but she clarified that politics do not play an important role in her creative process. She said that everything she does in her life comes back to her art. Everything she says, wears, thinks, and enjoys feeds back into her artwork. She added that politics does not inspire her art.

ALSO READ: Hailey and Justin Bieber 'Very Much Wished and Prayed For' a Child; Source Reveals They are 'Overjoyed'