'That Song Is About...': Charli XCX Shrugs Off Rumor Of THIS Brat Track Being About Taylor Swift

The summer of 2024 was officially renamed "Brat summer", thanks to Charli XCX’s viral tracks, "Apple" and "360," featured on her latest album Brat.

However, since the release of her album, there have been several speculations about a certain song that may or may not be about her rumored feud with Taylor Swift. However, Charli has no interest in adding any fuel to the fire.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, the singer shrugged off the rumor that her track, “Sympathy Is a Knife” is a dig at the “Karma” singer. She said, “People will think what they want to think. That song is about me and my feelings when I feel insecure. It’s also about how I don’t want to be in those situations when I doubt myself.”

As for Taylor Swift, she only had positive things to share about the singer. In an interview with New York magazine, she said that she has always been “blown away” by the “Guess” singer’s melodic sensibilities since she first heard her 2011 track “Stay Away.” She added, “Her writing is surreal and inventive as she takes a song to places you would not expect it to go. She has been doing it for over a decade and I love to see the hard work getting paid off.”



Advertisement

The Brat track, Sympathy Is a Knife, is about Charli spiraling over self-doubt while comparing herself to another woman. One of the verses states, “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick.”

In November 2023, Charli announced her engagement to The 1975 drummer, George Daniel. The same year, Taylor Swift was in a brief relationship with the band’s lead singer, Matty Healy. The internet was quick to assume that Swift was the woman backstage at the said concerts. However, the feud between the two pop stars dates back much further.



After Charli joined Taylor Swift for her Reputation stadium tour in 2018, she told Pitchfork it felt like she was on stage waving to 5-year-olds. She later clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that she was extremely grateful for the opportunity.

While the two artists speak highly of each other, the internet has kept their feud alive. Earlier this year, Charli shut down a crowd chanting, Taylor is dead, at a performance to indicate BRAT’s popularity threatening Swift’s chart-topping release, The Tortured Poets Department.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Fans Didn't Know: Bill Skarsgård's Surprisingly 'Tricky' Struggle to Get in Shape for The Crow Revealed