Top 10 Best Cher Movies Of All Time: From Mermaids To Silkwood

The legendary American singer Cher has not only ruled the music industry with her back-to-back soulful music, but the awesomeness of her acting skills has propelled her to even greater heights of fame, making her one of the highest-grossing actors in show business. By any measure, she is an incredibly talented actor whose star power is undeniable and whose presence and involvement with any projects instantly lift their heft.

In her career, Cher has received several prestigious awards for her incredible film roles and has even been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Dark Lady hitmaker has proved her versatility as an artist by playing passionate, determined, and influential roles in some of the most talked about projects. Here's celebrating her remarkable contribution to art and cinema. Below is the list of the top 10 Cher's best movies.

Top 10 best Cher movies

1. Mermaids (1990)

Mermaids is one of Cher's most memorable films. In this epic family comedy-drama movie, she played the role of Rachel Flax. Winona Ryder played the role of her daughter Charlotte and Christina Ricci depicted the role of her younger daughter Kate.

Under the masterful direction of director Richard Benjamin, this lighthearted movie follows the life of Rachel Flax, a single mother who keeps moving her family to new towns whenever her relationships end until she finally takes her two daughters, Charlotte and Kate, and settles down in Eastport. The movie explores their unique family bonding, Rachel's complex relationships, and their quest for identity.

2. Silkwood (1983)

Silkwood is one of the movies that has won Cher an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. She delivered a breathtaking performance as Dolly Pelliker in the film. Directed by Mike Nicholas, Silkwood is an American biographical drama based on the life of Karen Silkwood, a chemical technician and a labor union activist. The movie has an A-list cast featuring legendary actress Meryl Streep in the titular role of Karen Silkwood, Kurt Russell as Drew Stephens, and Craig T. Nelson as Winston. The movie received critical acclaim, with fans lauding the 78-year-old actress's moving performance, marking it one of Cher's best movies.

3. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

The Witches of Eastwick is a 1987 supernatural comedy directed by George Miller. It follows the story of three women, Alexandra Spofford, Jane Smart, and Sukie Rougemont, who learn they have magical powers. Their lives drastically change when a mysterious man, Daryl Van Horne, arrives in their town. Cher's unique and convincing portrayal as Alexandra Spofford in the film helped her earn critical acclaim and praise from fans.

4. Moonstruck (1987)

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison, Moonstruck is a romantic comedy starring Cher as a widowed Italian American woman, Loretta Castorini, who falls for her fiances Johnny Cammareri's (Danny Aiello) estranged younger brother, Ronny Cammareri (Nicolas Cage). The film is considered one of Cher's best movies. Her excellent performance in the movie earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

5. Tea With Mussolini (1999)

This project is one of the old films of Cher. Directed by Franco Zeffirelli, the film follows the story of a group of elderly English and American women living in Florence. Cher plays Elsa Morganthal, a young, wealthy Jewish American widow. The story focuses on their friendships, resilience, and the impact of World War II on their lives. The film also stars talented actors Joan Plowright, Baird Wallace, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Charlie Lucas, and more.

6. Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Bean, Jimmy Dean (1982)

Directed by Robert Altman, Come Back to the Five and Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean is a comedy-drama movie starring Cher as Sissy. It tells the story of a group of women who reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their James Dean fan club, where they reflect on their pasts, sharing how their lives have changed over the years. This movie is considered one of the best projects within Cher's rich filmography.

7. Burlesque (2010)

Written and directed by Steven Antin, Burlesque is a backstage musical movie. It follows the story of Ali (Christina Aguilera), an aspiring singer who moves to Los Angeles from her small town and works as a dancer at Tess's (Cher) struggling burlesque lounge. The movie also stars Kristen Bell, Julianne Hough, Alan Cumming, Peter Gallagher, Cam Gigandet, and Stanley Tucci.

8. If These Walls Could Talk (1996)

Serving as co-director and actor, Cher portrayed the role of Dr. Beth Thompson in this anthology television movie. The film addresses the complex emotions and societal pressures surrounding the issue of abortion across three different eras: 1952, 1974, and 1996. The movie is one of Cher's notable works in the film industry, as her bold portrayal earned her several award nominations, with critics praising the film concept.

9. Mask (1985)

Mask is another memorable film in Cher’s filmography. It follows the life of Rocky Dennis (Eric Stoltz), a teenager with a severe facial deformity caused by craniodiaphyseal dysplasia. Despite discrimination, Rocky Dennis tries to live a normal life and, along the way, finds acceptance and friendship. Cher played the role of his mother as Rusty and her strong and influential performance in this film earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination.

10. Suspect (1987)

Suspect is a legal mystery thriller directed by late English director Peter Yates. In the flick, Cher plays Kathleen Riley, a public defender assigned to defend a homeless man, Carl Wayne Anderson (Liam Neeson), who is accused of murder. The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Liam Neeson, John Mahoney, Joe Mantegna, Philip Bosco, and more in key roles.