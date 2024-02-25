SAG Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr Continues Golden Winning Streak, Bags Male Actor In A Supporting Role For Oppenheimer

He's done it once again. Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer has been named Male Actor in a Supporting Role winner at the 2024 SAG Awards, which is currently taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles.

Robert Downey Jr. wins Male Actor in a Supporting Role SAG Award – Praises 'sane' wife Susan in acceptance speech

At the 2024 SAG Awards, the Oppenheimer star won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role accolade over Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie).

As he took the SAG stage to accept his honor and deliver yet another quirky and witty acceptance speech, RDJ joked, “Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my voice.”

He then went on to thank his Oppenheimer ensemble including Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan, and Emily Blunt, before giving a special nod to his wife of more than two decades, Susan Downey.

“For 22 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor,” he quipped.

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer - The villainous antagonist

For those coming in late, RDJ plays Admiral Lewis Strauss, the primary antagonist in J. Robert Oppenheimer’s career as the physicist navigates the moral and ethical dilemma of creating a weapon of mass destruction.

Downey Jr. has been sweeping the award in the supporting actor category, first beginning the tryst at the Golden Globes in January this year.

There too, the actor shouted out his wife saying she has “literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone…But she's easy on the eyes so whatever.”

In addition to RDJ’s nomination, Oppenheimer is also nominated in three other categories tonight including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy, who portrayed the titular character in the Chris Nolan directional.