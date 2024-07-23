Chloe Coleman Opens Up About Working with Dave Bautista on My Spy: The Eternal City; Details Inside

Age has nothing to do with real talent, as evidenced by the young actress Chloe Coleman, who has delivered phenomenal performances in top-rated films such as the Avatar franchise, Honor Among Thieves, and the recently released film My Spy: The Eternal City. The sequel premiered on Amazon Prime Video in the United States on July 19, 2024.

The film features a brilliant cast, with Chloe Coleman reprising her role as Sophie. The cast also includes Dave Bautista, who plays J.J., a distinguished CIA agent and Sophie's friend following the events of the first film.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Coleman opened up about sharing screen space with Dave Bautista and the dynamics the two share off-screen. She expressed her love for the new development of her character Sophie, and how Dave Bautista's character J.J. has evolved, allowing her to explore her freedom while he maintains a fatherly figure role.

Chloe Coleman on her thoughts about Dave Bautista

In an interview, Chloe Coleman shared her thoughts on what makes Dave Bautista the perfect fit for an on-screen dad role, given the number of father figures he has portrayed. Coleman said, "I think it's just that he has great paternal instinct, and he's so loving, caring, thoughtful, and generous around him."

She further described him as non-judgmental and very accepting. Coleman expressed her gratitude for having Bautista in her life and mentioned that she loves him for the person he has been.

In My Spy: The Eternal City, J.J. and Chloe maintain a strong friendship, with Chloe inviting him to accompany her on their school trip to Italy. In real life, Bautista is a full-time actor, retired professional wrestler, and former mixed martial arts fighter.

Just like Coleman, Bautista has featured in major films, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy series and the last two Avengers films (2014-2023). Bautista's other notable projects include Dune (2021) and Dune 2 (2024).

Other cast members of the film

Aside from Dave Bautista as J.J., and Chloe Coleman as Sophie, the cast of My Spy: The Eternal City includes Kristen Schaal as Bobbi, Ken Jeong as David Kim, Craig Robinson as Connelly, Anna Faris as Nancy, Flula Borg as Crane, Billy Barratt as Ryan, Nicola Correia-Damude as Christina, Taeho K as Collin, and Noah Danby as Todd.

Chloe Coleman, who started acting at the age of 5, has now been in the industry for a decade. She has starred in several top-tier Hollywood productions alongside A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Chris Pine, and Sam Worthington. Coleman is now excited to bring out her inner action heroine for this role as Sophie.

