Christina Applegate Reveals Only Cosmetic Procedure She Got Done After Getting Shamed By A Producer

Christina Applegate is getting candid about the beauty standards in Hollywood and how she conformed to them when she was in her late 20s. Applegate, during the Tuesday, July 30 episode of her Messy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler podcast, revealed she had a procedure done on her eyes when she was 27 at the recommendation of a television producer. The Dead to Me actress did not disclose the producer's name or what show she worked on then, but she said the person worked on a famous show.

Applegate recalled the individual telling her the production was having trouble adjusting the lighting under her eyes because the bags under them were so big. He went on to suggest she get them removed, and so Applegate did, despite the bags under her eyes being hereditary. Per the actress, that became her only cosmetic procedure in life.

Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler discuss navigating scrutiny of their physical appearance in Hollywood

Applegate, 52, on her aforementioned podcast, recalled a film director commenting on her aging appearance while they were recording dialogue during an ADR session for a movie she had done in her 40s. While reviewing a clip of herself during the session, the actress said she was disappointed by the jowls on her face when the unnamed director told her the studio “had to spend a lot of money to fix that.”

“They literally erased my face,” Applegate told co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Noting that the director, who is a friend of hers, apologized later for the incident, Applegate acknowledged how actresses are often left out to pasture unless they are ready to play “grandmothers” in the business.

The How I Met Your Mother actress, for her part, recalled being critiqued by an editor for her walk.

Christina Applegate had previously detailed her struggle with anorexia

During a May episode of her podcast, the Married with Children actress disclosed having anorexia during her 10-year run on the show. The actress said at the time that since she wanted her bones to stick out, she deprived herself of food and only lived on five almonds a day. On the days she had six almonds, Applegate said she felt terrible and wouldn't want to leave the house.

Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021, also shared she had liposuction on her legs when she was about 26.

