Jax Taylor Reveals the Reason Why He Checked into a Mental Heath Facility For Inpatient Treatment

Success, glamour, and money are often seen as major necessities in life. However, spending time with family and taking care of your mental health is also crucial for a happy life in today’s fast-paced and competitive world.

It’s said that you might eat right, exercise, and look your best, but if you don’t take care of what’s going on inside your head, nothing will ever sail smoothly. This is evident in the case of popular figure Jax Taylor, who decided to seek inpatient treatment after a prolonged struggle with his mental health, as reported by a representative to Page Six.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” the representative explained, adding that “this is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family.”

The representative concluded, “They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Jax Taylor decided to seek help, “Trying to get better for you buddy, daddy loves you so much,” the Valley star wrote in an Instagram Story on July 31. In the tender shot, Cruz whose mother is Taylor’s ex-wife Brittany Cartwright was seen eating an apple as his dad doted on him.

The pair, who rose to fame on the show Vanderpump Rules, announced their separation at the end of February after almost five years of marriage as they tied the knot in 2019.

Brittany Cartwright also previously disclosed the reasons she decided to separate from her husband, which included Jax Taylor's disinterest in sex.

“We’ve been together nine years, and people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time — and that should never happen in a marriage,” Cartwright told Page Six at the premiere party for her new show, The Valley, at Jax’s Studio City in California.

“So that’s what I’m trying to get back,” she continued, “and if it doesn’t come back, then we won’t get back together.”

Last month, Taylor also revealed in the shared podcast with Brittany Cartwright called When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, that he had met an “absolutely amazing” female doctor at his new sports bar, Jax’s Studio City. However, when he went to meet her, the actor had an outburst of emotions and completely broke down.

Jax Taylor said, “This is what’s wrong with me, and this is what I’m doing, and this is who I’m attacking. And I have serious, serious anger issues, and I have a child, and I don’t want him to see me act like that.”

It looks like Taylor is indeed going through a rough patch amidst his separation from his wife and other nitty-gritty of life. Fans have followed the couple's struggles on Season 1 of The Valley, where Brittany discussed their diminishing intimacy and her frustrations. Some of Jax’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars suggested he had been unfaithful, an accusation Jax has indirectly denied.

However, as per Page Six, in April, Taylor insisted that he was taking time to work on himself in the hope of winning Cartwright back.

