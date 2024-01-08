Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor Award in a Motion Picture Drama for Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy bags Best Male Actor in a Drama Film at the 2024 Golden Globes Award for his titular role in Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer which came out in July last year went on to commend both critical and commercial success with Christopher Nolan as its director.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy wins the Best Actor in a Drama Film at the 81st Golden Globes Awards

The Irish actor who played J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer, bagged Best Performance by an Actor in Motion Picture (Drama) Award at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Cillian thanked his director, producer, and fellow actors for his big win. Beginning his acceptance speech on a lighter note, the actor joked, “Do I have lipstick on my nose? I was gonna leave it.”

Thanking the team of Oppenheimer, Cillian said, “I knew the first time that I walked on Chris Nolan set that it was different. I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors that I was in the hands of a visionary director,” he said.

Advertisement

Murphy also thanked his director and producer for having faith in him. “I wanna thank Chris and Emma for having faith in me for 20 years.”

Giving a nod to his fellow actors in the blockbuster film that won him the prestigious award, Cillian said, “One of the most beautiful and vulnerable things about being an actor is that you can't do it on your own really, and we had the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie. There was magic and some of them are here today. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie.”

Cillian Murphy outperformed Bradley Cooper, and Leonardo DiCaprio among others

Cillian Murphy was up against strong competitors for the Best Actor title at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards. He bested Bradley Cooper for Maestro and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon. Among other nominees for the award were Colman Domingo for Rustin, Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, and Barry Keoghan for Saltburn.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan wins his 1st ever Golden Globe after 6 times nominee; Here's what he said on receiving the award