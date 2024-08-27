Christopher Reeve’s Son Opens Up About THIS Emotional Moment in New Super/Man Documentary

"A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles," Christopher Reeve once said, while not being aware of projecting his very own character. These words overtake him and describe his apt self, who indeed is a hero.

Widely recognized for his portrayal of Superman, the iconic comic strip superhero, from 1978 to 1987, it was his fight subsequent to an equestrian accident in 1995 that really made him look like someone whom anyone in his shoes would not dare defeat.

The documentary, which is set to release in select theaters on September 21, brings to light the touching story of Christopher Reeve both before and after the accident that forever changed his life. He wasn't only the man who played Superman; he was finding his strength for these tough times. With that support, to say nothing of the love of family and friends, Reeve held on until he died late in 2004 at the age of 52.

The trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story was released on August 26 and it indeed takes a heartfelt look at the deeply personal tales coming straight from the ones who stood as the strong pillars in Christopher's life until his last breath.

It includes his sons Matthew, Alexandra, and Will, who offer their own reflections on growing up in the shadow of both their father’s fame and his disability. Their mother, Dana Reeve, who passed away from lung cancer in 2006, is also a significant presence in the film as the children reflect on her extreme ends of caring for Christopher and supporting their family throughout this uncertain journey.

The strongest moment of them all, though emotional, is when Christopher's eldest son, Matthew, who was only 15 when his father’s life was irrevocably altered, describes the last time he saw his father "on his feet."

As per the trailer, he recalls, "We said goodbye, and he gave this wave, and that was the last time I saw him standing." The moment he explains this, it’s likely that the viewers might find themselves wrapped up with opposite sentiments, goosebumps, full of hope and love, and the unspoken feeling that there would be more time together. Reportedly, Matthew is really proud of his father's iconic portrayal of Superman, which has made it "almost impossible to dissociate" the character from the actor.

For Matthew, Alexandra, and Will, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is more than just a film; it’s a tribute to a father who showed them and the world what it truly means to be a hero. Matthew reportedly has fond memories of flying airplanes with his father and being in the cockpit while he was young, thereby not just being Superman on screen but also a super dad in reality. Reeve himself once stated, "I'm not living the life I thought I would lead, but it does have meaning and purpose. There is love; there is joy; there is laughter."

