‘So Many People Around ‘: Christopher Reeve’s Son Will Recalls Shooting A Cameo In James Gunn’s Superman

Will Reeve, the son of legendary Christopher Reeve will be seen in James Gunn’s DCU film, Superman. As the fans of CBM projects are already anticipating the movie, it has been an exciting moment for the news correspondent as well to be around the crew of an action film.

Let’s learn what Reeve has to say about his experience of working on the sets of a film that involves an iconic comic book character.

Will Reeve in James Gunn’s Superman

Will Reeve, who is a widely known news correspondent with ABC, recently opened up about the time when he gained a little bit of experience while working on a film set.

Talking to TMZ, the TV personality who has also acted in a few movies such as The Brooke Ellison Story, opened up stating that he knew the people who were working on the film, adding that he dropped by the set as he had a free day.

William Reeve then went on to add that filming a cameo in Superman was really great, and called the crew of the movie “super friendly.”

Reflecting that the shoot was a quick one, Reeve also stated that he was nervous on camera, compared to what he usually feels during his job as a news correspondent.

“There was so many people around and I had to memorize one line,” he recalled his experience from the set of the DCU film.

As per the report, Will Reeve will be playing the role of a TV reporter, while also having a dialogue in the movie.

James Gunn's Superman wraps filming in Cleveland

While the internet was gripped with the continuous updates from the set of Superman, which was being filmed in Cleveland, its director James Gunn recently took to Threads and stated that the movie has a few weeks left in the city, while also calling it “a special place.”

In his statement Gunn shared on the social media platform, the co-head of DC Studios mentioned that it was amazing to come across the local people who were excited to have the whole film crew in their city shooting one of the most anticipated movies.

He also recalled the background actors for their efforts, who worked with him during the shoots and encouraged others around by clapping after almost every take. The director also stated that his experience in the city was a touching one.

James Gunn’s Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.

