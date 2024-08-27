Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story TRAILER Documents Late DC Superstar's Heroic Journey In Reel And Real Life

Warner Bros. has come forth with Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, releasing a trailer recently. For the fans and family of the late DC legend, the film acts as a blessing as it takes them through a journey that the superstar had lived.

While showing a lot of his personal experiences, the documentary is set to take the audience through a transformation that Christopher Reeve had, turning from an iconic superhero on screen to a real-life hero.

The trailer shows some emotional moments as Reeve’s family speaks of him. From his children Matthew, Alexandra, and Will, the trailer even features the star’s late wife Dana Reeve. For those unversed, Dana passed away back in 2006, while battling with lung cancer.

It even includes words from a few close friends of Christopher Reeve such as Glenn Close and Susan Sarandon. With everything, we also see Christopher Reeve having the best time of his life as he is surrounded by his fans, waiting for his autograph. One emotional moment also introduces us to the late star playing ice hockey.

Soon the horrific accident that Reeve had met, is shown in the recently released trailer. A clip from an age-old footage is depicted in the trailer where we can see the DC superstar falling from the horse.

It was in the year 1995, when Reeve had gone through a horrific experience, following a life-altering accident. The late star had fallen from a horse while he had taken part in an equestrian competition. This incident shockingly left him paralyzed from the neck down.

In the trailer, the audience can see his close ones carrying him while trying to put him on the bed of a hospital.

In further emotional moments, we hear a voiceover from the legend Christopher Reeve himself as he says, “I ruined my life and everybody else’s. I won’t be able to ski, sail, throw a ball to Will. Won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go.”

While Christopher Reeve suffered a lot after this particular incident, he never stopped being a hero, this time in real life. The late legend and his wife Dana started advocating for disability rights and research into spinal cord injuries. They both came up with Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, that even actively looked into stem cell research legislation.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. The documentary will debut in selected theaters on September 21, along with a special encore screening on the birthday of Reeve, September 25.

