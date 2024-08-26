Bachelor In Paradise Alum Tia Booth Shares Funny Pregnancy Announcement Fail

Tia Booth is one of those stars from Bachelor in Paradise who seems relatable and loved, not to mention honest. Her recent pregnancy announcement proved that once more. On Sunday, August 25, Tia revealed on Instagram that she is happily expecting her second child with her husband Taylor Mock.

Herein, she shared a funny, sweet story of how the big announcement she had planned didn't exactly turn out how it was supposed to be.

For those following Tia's journey, it's been an exciting ride since she first started dating Taylor Mock. They met at a party in January 2021 and were officially a couple by October. Taylor's heartfelt proposal during a live event in April 2022 melted Bachelor Nation's hearts.

The couple got married on November 4, 2023, and their joy doubled in December when they welcomed their first son, Tatum. Booth even mentioned in one of her Instagram captions, "Being a mom is my favorite job on earth."

Now, less than two years later, the couple is set to expand the family again. Though it is pretty obvious that when this piece of good news came, Tia had to break it to Taylor thereafter, but somehow, it did not really break too well.

It's highly possible that, as of now, the couple is busy debating whether they should stick with the “T” theme for their second child or go ahead with something else because Taylor thinks that this kid is going to feel left out, as Tia revealed.

Also, it's pretty likely that their thoughts are wandering to consider what gender the baby will be because, as the Bachelor star revealed, they are not going to find out the gender of the baby and will wait until birth.

During the Q&A round on her Instagram stories, Tia was asked how she broke the news to her husband, and her response was genuinely hilarious, the kind of moment that you’ll remember and laugh about for years to come.

“I was trying to keep it a secret so I could surprise him,” Tia explained, “and he found the test wrapper in the trash when he went to cut his toenails hahaha.”

While replying to the question, Tia playfully shared a video of the moment, showing the pregnancy test wrapper sitting on top of the bathroom trash can. Tia, then being her classic Tia self, hilariously pulls out the positive test for Taylor while jokingly teasing, “I think that’s a false positive.”

But of course, we know it wasn’t a false positive! Tia and Taylor are indeed expecting their second child. They shared the happy news in an Instagram video featuring their 20-month-old son, Tatum, who will soon be a big brother. The video, set to the background music of Wilfred’s Everything We Need, was captioned with the heartwarming words, “BIG BROTHER TATUM (emojis).”

The comments section is filled with congratulatory messages and hopeful notes wishing the soon-to-be mom that Tatum will indeed be a great big brother.

