Coldplay Records New Track With Brit Award-Winning Artist Little Simz Ahead Of Headlining Glastonbury Festival; DETAILS

Were you someone who dreamed of witnessing Coldplay live, or did you groove to their tracks anywhere and everywhere, with the ultimate dream of seeing them perform in person? If you'd already listened to all their tracks and wished for a new banger from this evergreen band, your wait was finally over! Because Coldplay has recorded a song with rapper Little Simz.

The track, with the working title Supernova, is set to be the lead single for the upcoming album Moon Music. According to a report, a source revealed that both the artists were excited to make the collaboration work.

Coldplay collaborates with rapper Little Simz

Coldplay filmed a video for the track in East London with the rapper last week. According to a report in The Sun's Sunday newspaper, a source even confirmed the news and said, “Both artists were excited to make a collaboration work." The source in the report added, "No expense was spared on the high-end production.”

Coldplay and Simz also starred in the Netflix revival drama Top Boy. The rapper might join them on stage for their weekend set as well. Previously, Coldplay has worked with some amazing A-list artists, including Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

Coldplay believes the BTS collaboration was one of their favorites

Coldplay has collaborated with several well-known singers, but frontman Chris Martin previously claimed that their BTS collaboration felt very natural and organic.

Martin told BBC Radio 2: "I went to Korea to record with them and it went from being this completely ridiculous, impossible idea to feeling so natural and so organic, that it makes me giggle because now I just feel like, 'Yeah, [it’s] our song with BTS and they’re like our little brothers and it’s completely cool.' But I see that on paper, and it still looks funny."

Talking about their 2021 song My Universe, Martin said, "When someone asked me before, 'Would you like to do a song with BTS?' I said, 'No way!' But I like BTS and what they are doing and then 'My Universe' came up and I thought, 'Oh, that’s a really good title.'"

