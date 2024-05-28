Coldplay's Lead Chris Martin Wins Hearts After He Offers A Lift to Specially-abled Fan to Big Weekend Festival

Chris Martin, who is the lead vocalist of Coldplay band, is more than just a good singer. He is also a good samaritan. The singer who, along with his band, has swept people off of their feet with songs like Yellow, Paradise, and A Sky Full Of Stars, has also moved people with a sweet gesture he showed to a woman.

Martin helped out a specially-abled woman, Saundra Glenn by giving her a lift, who had almost given up going to Luton’s BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, after facing difficulties in walking towards the accessibility box office at the entrance of the festival.

Saundra Glenn tells her experience with Chris Martin

As per The Standard, 64-year-old Saundra Glenn, a Luton native, suffers from osteoarthritis and hip, knee, and ankle issues. As per the outlet, Ms Glenn told the PA News Agency that a black Mercedes pulled up next to her when she was resting against a fence. A woman in the front seat of the car asked her to get in the car.

When the black door opened, Glenn saw Martin in the backseat. She said, “I looked at him and said (to the woman in the passenger seat) ‘I can’t get in, that’s Chris Martin’. To which the singer said ‘Yes you can, just come on in’.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Then Ms. Glenn was taken to the festival. During the ride, both Martin and Ms. Glenn spoke about all sorts of things which included her work in the local community in Luton.

That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, stopped and gave me a lift to #BBC Accessible.

Xx

We had a lovely chat too. Plus he likes #Luton.



I loved his #song for us.



What a booming amazing time. And what a decent bloke ❤️#BigWeekend#SeeMyLuton pic.twitter.com/BgQooFXcWe — Saundra Glenn 💙 (@OfficialSaundra) May 26, 2024

Ms Glenn said, “I said I’m 65 this summer,” Martin replied, “You don’t look it’ and not to worry about age and just to keep doing what I’m doing.” Ms Glenn addresses Martin as a decent human being and she also expresses to him that he was a nice person.

Chris Martin surprises his fans with a new song during his set

According to the outlet, during the Hymn For The Weekend singer’s set, the band played their new song titled Orange in tribute to Luton Town FC after their fan's campaign.

During the ride, Martin teased Ms. Glenn about a special surprise he had planned during his set. She said, “He told me he’s going to do something special at the end – I said ‘Go on are you changing yellow to orange?'”

Ms Glenn added, "He said, I can’t tell you that, but I can say, wait ’til the end – I’m doing something special, and that was special.”

When they arrived at the destination, he hopped out of the car before Ms. Glenn and asked his staff to escort Ms. Glenn to the festival's accessible area. She said, “They didn’t leave me until I had my wristband on – that’s how dedicated they were.”

Ms. Glenn reflected on her experience witnessing Martin’s set. She expressed, “I got onto the stage area where you can sit and I saw Chris’s set – it was a fantastic experience last night, it’s the best thing I’ve done in a long, long time, “ adding, “He’s shown that kindness rules the world.

ALSO READ: Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian Over Meeting With Gypsy Rose Blanchard In New The Kardashians Preview; Says 'Both Are Losers'