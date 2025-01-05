Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What She Would Be Leaving Behind And Focusing On In 2025

It seems that Jamie Lee Curtis has got her priorities straight about where she wants her attention to be. The actress talked about what she would like to bid adieu and look forward to in the year 2025.

Curtis discussed this during her conversation with People magazine on January 3, Friday, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival held in California. While talking with the publication, she was asked about what she would leave behind in the past year, and she responded with “disappointment.”

The veteran star shared that it’s been a difficult year for multiple individuals. She mentioned that she would reportedly be looking at a future that is bright and manifesting “hope” this year.

It seems that the actress will have a huge year and also make people nostalgic as it was previously announced that Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will join hands again and be featured in the second installment of Freaky Friday (released in 2003) titled Freakier Friday.

When Curtis appeared on Today in December, she talked about what the audience can expect for the second part of the aforementioned venture. The film will focus on Lohan and Curtis’ characters and two teenage girls switching bodies, per Entertainment Weekly.

While conversing with Today, Curtis stated that they could not have worked on the film until now because The Parent Trap star had to be “old enough to have a 15-year-old.” adding, “She has a 15-year-old, so I’m now a grandma.”

She also reportedly shared that the movie will give so much “nostalgia” that the fans have hopes of witnessing. She shared that it checks each box that one would desire and, “It has the nostalgia of the original movie with Pink Slip and Chad Michael Murray.”

Freakier Friday is reportedly slated to hit theatres in August 2025.

