How Did Colman Domingo React To First Ever Oscar Nomination? Rustin Star Reveals Husband's Emotional Response

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in the biopic Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe, about the openly gay civil rights advocate Bayard Rustin. Domingo, known for his acting roles in HBO's Euphoria and The Color Purple, has stepped away from supporting character work to lead a film in Rustin, produced by Higher Ground and produced by the Obamas' company. The Netflix release stars Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Colman Domingo talks about his and his husband's reaction to his Oscar nomination

Reflecting on his years in the industry, Colman Domingo chatted with The Hollywood Reporter, in the wake of his Oscar nom, about the importance of Rustin, sharing the moment with his husband, Raul Domingo. Domingo said, "I was listening to the nominations because my husband was watching the feed. I couldn’t bear to watch, so I was literally in my closet, organizing my closet, when I needed something to do. And then I was walking around, pacing in my bathroom, just listening to friends and cheering them on, like when I heard Danielle Brooks and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, I just lost my mind."

The Rustin star continued, "And then I got very nervous when it came to my category, and I went deeper into the bathroom, and then suddenly, because I guess the East Coast feed was coming in sooner, I get a text from my manager, who says “Oscar nominee.” This is literally a second before my husband found out. So I picked up the phone and put it back down. I was stunned, almost like it didn’t happen. And then my husband heard the news, and he laid on the floor and started crying."

When asked about his date for the ceremony, Domingo said, "I’m looking at him; he’s sitting across from me right now in my office. Absolutely. Because there wouldn’t be this moment without him. We’ve been together for almost 19 years. And he’s been with me since I started, when I was in regional theaters. We first met when I was in Berkeley, at Berkeley Rep, doing a show, and he’s been on this journey of me moving through the theater, losing my parents. He picks me up, loves on me, helps me believe and encourages me. He’s always right beside me, so of course, at this moment, he’ll be right beside me."

Colman Domingo reflected on the first time he received the script for Rustin

During the interview, Colman Domingo was asked what was his initial impression when he first received the script for Rustin. "When I first received the script, I was very happy that Bayard Rustin’s story was being told. He’s someone I knew about, but I know many people didn’t know about him," Domingo replied.

The actor continued, "And the approach, I thought, was unique. It felt very small and personal, about this person who did so much and gave so much for our civil liberties. And so the one thing I knew was, I think I have everything inside me and the experience and the curiosity and the wherewithal to approach this work. I’m not a person who says “Oh, I got this, I have to do it.” I just felt like I had everything I needed and [was] curious about it. I think it was a moment of gratitude — deep, profound gratitude — that someone would trust me with this work, especially coming from the Obamas and Higher Ground and Bruce Cohen and George C. Wolfe."

He added, "But also, I thought, I’m a little terrified, because this is a seismic opportunity, not only to be leading the film, but the way I would need to lead this film. Then I go into work mode. So, I don’t have time to be terrified. What I have to do is now respect the work, so I can also lead the film and be the soul of the production, in the way that I believe that Bayard Rustin would want me to do. I knew it was a unique opportunity to really give everything I had, to pull this American hero out of the shadows of history, someone who was so marginalized, and I know that he would be very happy that an openly gay man is portraying him. [The film is] directed by an openly gay man, produced by the Obamas, there’s so many extraordinary things about it. There was no opportunity to not be excellent."

Domingo also reflected on being a gay actor and playing an openly gay character to be nominated as lead actor. He said, "It’s exciting to me, too, because I know that this is history-making, in many ways. And I’m glad people could see the craftsmanship and see the work ethic and see the work in it. I’m overwhelmed in so many ways. But the most extraordinary way, for me, is I love that the more people know my name, the more they know Bayard Rustin’s name."

