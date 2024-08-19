‘Continue To Shine': Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Daughter Aoki Lee Simmons On 22nd Birthday

Kimora Lee Simmons marked an extraordinary milestone on August 16, 2024- her youngest daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, has turned 22. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kimora celebrated Aoki's many achievements and her bright future. She also gushed about her feelings for her daughter who had done her proud!

Kimora began her tribute with a cute caption that read: "Happy birthday to my darling, sweet, beautiful, smart, long-legged, amazing, gorgeous baby" It’s clear that Aoki holds a special place in her mother's heart.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Hint At Reputation TV At The End Of Eras Tour Show At Wembley Stadium? Here's What Fans Believe

But that’s not all! Kimora's continued gushing with pride and admiration. She wrote: "Cheers to you! We are all so amazed by you! Blessings today and many more to come! Hold your head high and continue to shine! I love you so much!" Like all mothers, she urged her child to soar even higher and achieve more in life.

Accompanying the heartfelt words were glimpses into their shared journey. The carousel of images revealed cute snapshots from Aoki's life. This included everything from professional modeling shots to cute toddler moments where she clung to her mother's hand.

Aoki boasts of an impressive resume already. She's a Harvard graduate, having earned her degree at just 16 years old. She has also graced the catwalks and collaborated with fashion powerhouses like Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, and Michael Kors.

ALSO READ: ‘Baby Girl Coming In...': The Bachelor Star Ben Higgins Set To Welcome First Child With Wife Jessica Clarke

ALSO READ: Christina Hall Shares Glimpse Of 'Mother-Daughter Salon Day' Amid Josh Hall Divorce

She recently appeared at the Pre-Spring 2025 show of Oscar De La Renta in New York City and this has also solidified her status as a rising star. Fans from all corners of the internet also showered her with heartfelt wishes and admiration.

Advertisement

People are also curious about Aoki’s romantic escapades. She was spotted kissing Vittorio Assaf, the 65-year-old co-founder of Serafina, during a romantic trip to St. Barts.

Some people found it sad, some romantic, while others cringed at the age difference. Aoki’s journey from a privileged upbringing to her current modeling career has been closely followed, and fans genuinely hope she navigates her choices wisely.

So, as Aoki blows out her 22 candles, the world watches and asks- what’s gonna be next for her? Well, guess time will soon tell! Till then, Happy Birthday Aoki!

ALSO READ: ‘More Flexible Than I Think': Sofia Richie Reveals How Her Life Has Changed Since Welcoming Daughter Eloise