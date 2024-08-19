Christina Hall Shares Glimpse Of 'Mother-Daughter Salon Day' Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Hall is showing that even in the most personal of struggles, there's always space for a little pampering, especially when loved ones are present. The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram on Saturday, August 17, to share an adorable moment she celebrated with her daughter, Taylor. The dynamic duo enjoyed a fun and eventful "salon day," and Christina made sure to give her followers an inside look into the glam session.

In the clip which was shared in a joint post with Lush Locks by Latitude and Latitude Loft Hair Artistry, Christina and Taylor can be seen playfully tossing each other’s hair, clearly enjoying some mother-daughter bonding time. The video overlaid with the words “Mother/Daughter Salon Day” and a sparkle emoji, showcases the pair’s transformed looks. Taylor opted for straight hair with freshly added soft highlights, while Christina rocked extensions and a lighter blonde shade, giving her a refreshed and radiant look.

Fans have been quick to praise their fresh look. One user commented, "Taylor has grown up to be such a beautiful young lady, where has the time gone?" Another entered the comments section saying, "My favorite mom and daughter duo!"

This salon day arrives when Christina is managing the up-close-and-personal areas of her life, battling through an ongoing divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, after nearly three years of marriage. Josh filed for divorce on July 15, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting spousal support. Christina's response to the petition came on 24 July, asking the court not to make an order for spousal support for either party, while listing the properties at issue, which include a USD 12 million mansion in California.

Though it can be highly taxing emotionally, a divorce appears not to deter Christina from being very robust and resilient in continuing to make memories with her daughter.

Additionally, in the days leading up to her salon day, Christina took to Instagram to provide an update that warmed the hearts of her followers. On August 14, Christina posted a carousel of recent highlights, captioned "Life Lately" with a heart emoji. The photographs depict Christina being lifted by her friends, posing with contractor Michael Lange and interior designer Kylie Wing, and enjoying beach time with her sons.

Very simple moments, merely being with loved ones, are the things that bring Christina joy these days, even amidst personal struggles. She's proving through it all that Christina isn't letting divorce define her. Instead, family, friends, and of course, a good salon day will do the trick to keep her spirits high!

