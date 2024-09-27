Finneas Guides Sister Billie Eilish In Music Production As He Prepares To Step Back From Engineering For Her: 'She’s Very Good At It'

While Finneas has helped Billie Eilish produce all three of her studio albums, the doting older brother is now teaching the young pop star to be self-sufficient and produce her music on her own. During a recent interview with Guitar.com, Finneas said he’s been letting go of the reins when it comes to engineering for Eilish, 22.

“I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me because she’s very good at it,” the two-time Oscar and nine-time Grammy winner said. “And it’s funny; I’ve been giving her, like, bare minimum of stuff, just so she learns it all.”

The Till Forever Falls Apart artist, who himself has upgraded to a more professional production setup, now reckons that Billie should start with simple pieces of equipment.

He mentioned that he could give her all the instruments and technology he currently uses, but it took him years to understand how to use them effectively. Finneas added that if he provided Billie with basic equipment, it would make sense to her immediately.

During the interview, Finneas, the sole producer of all of the Bad Guy singer’s music, also spared a moment to clear the misconception that their work is mostly all digital. He cited their 2017 EP Don’t Smile At Me as he asserted, “We like guitar” and often use live instruments while producing chart-topping tunes featured on Eilish's hit records, including 2021’s Happier Than Ever and 2024’s Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The sibling duo walked the fans through the recording process of the latter album while appearing on Hot Ones in July, revealing that while many assume that the production process is comparatively seamless given their personal connection, that is mostly not the case.

According to Finneas, he once acted all high and mighty while pushing Eilish to be more authentic, but he learned a lot from the experience of being too egocentric. The producer and songwriter divulged that the argument between them occurred during a period when both he and Eilish were going through a transitional phase.

The dynamic sibling duo’s joint achievements aside, Finneas is also known for his individual albums Blood Harmony (2019) and Optimist (2021). Eilish, for her part, was recently named Spotify’s most-streamed monthly artist with over 100 million monthly listeners.

