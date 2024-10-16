'Coolest Man On Earth': Al Pacino's Shrek Phone Case Sparks Wholesome Reactions From Fans; Know The Story Behind It

Al Pacino and his iconic Shrek phone case are back in the spotlight. In a clip released by BBC News on October 15, the actor, who initially discussed his quirky phone accessory in 2022 after it went viral, reiterated the heartfelt story behind it.

“Of all the things Al Pacino would have on his phone cover, I was not expecting Shrek,” BBC correspondent Colin Paterson remarked during his interview with Pacino, seemingly unaware of the legendary story behind the actor's phone case. “Who would be expecting Shrek?” Pacino, 84, agreed before showing off a close-up of the cover, tangled in his headphone wires.

When asked to explain “why you Shrek it,” the actor reiterated what has been in the media since 2022. Pacino said that it was a gift he received from his youngest daughter, Olivia, after she borrowed his phone. “When she came back, she had this on it,” the Godfather star said, motioning to the very famous phone cover. “She said, ‘It’s Shrek, Dad!’ I said, ‘Shrek? Wow. Okay, babe, I’ll hold on to it.’”

Fans left wholesome comments under BBC’s clip on Instagram, calling Pacino the “Coolest man on earth” and a typical father who “will do anything for their kids.”

When eagle-eyed fans spotted the case on the table in a photograph of him with Aquaman star Jason Momoa two years ago, similar reactions were shared on X. A fan at the time wrote, “Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case—one more reason as to why he's a legend.” Another added, “I think about Al Pacino having a Shrek phone case constantly.”

Advertisement

The Scarface actor didn’t realize what was on his phone case until it broke the internet. “I didn’t even look at it until social media told me what was on my phone,” he said on the Today show in June 2022.

Pacino sat down with the BBC on Tuesday to discuss his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, named after what his mother called him. The book is out now.

ALSO READ: Al Pacino Reveals He Doesn't Live With Youngest Son Roman, Shares How They’re Still Connected