'Coolest Thing Ever': Harry Connick Jr. Shares Experience Of Filming Find Me Falling Skinny-Dipping Scene

Popular actor Harry Connick Jr.’s recently released Netflix rom-com Find Me Falling. The film started to air on July 19, 2024. However, there’s one scene where Harry is seen going skinny-dipping naked that has stirred up the internet. Now, recently, the actor opened up about the scene and shared his experience.

Harry in a recent interview while promoting his film, Find Me Falling, shared that he was not naked while doing the skinny-dipping shoot in the Mediterranean Sea. For him, it is quite hilarious. According to him, the character in the movie and him in real life are quite similar. The musician's backstory helped him to relate to his role more. In Connick’s real life, he has also been a songwriter and singer and later he honed his skills as an actor.

Harry Connick Jr.’s response to the skinny-dipping scene

Harry Connick Jr. in an interview with Decider opened up about the skinny-dipping scene when asked. He said, “That was really fun. I got to hang out in this ridiculously beautiful part of the ocean. I wasn’t skinny-dipping. I think I had some kind of like, flesh-colored boxers, on, or something.”

He continued, “But that’s the kind of day that you’re floating around the water saying, “What do I do for a living? This is the coolest thing ever!” It was really fun, and everybody was just thrilled to be there, and it was a funny scene. It was very difficult for the crew, but all I had to do was float around for six hours! I was happy to do that.”

Harry Connick Jr. on his character John Allman

Talking about the character, Harry shared how the musician's backstory of the character was the easy part for him to delve into. However, the fun part was that he explored a different part of the character. While he is happily married and has three daughters, his character, John “had a little bit of a more challenging road. He made some bad decisions with substance abuse and promiscuity, and just things that didn’t work out well for him.”

Grammy award winner for When Harry Met Sally further praised the scriptwriter Stelana and shared the complexities of his character in Find Me Falling. He said, “He’s this complex guy who lost something along the way, and he’s desperately trying to find it. But he doesn’t really know what he’s looking for and if he did, how to find it. And circumstantially, he was able to start to heal. I thought that was really well written by Stelana.”

What are your thoughts about Harry Connick Jr.’s response to shooting the skinny-dipping scene without being not-so-naked? Let us know in the comments. Find Me Falling is now streaming on Netflix, enjoy this rom-com movie with some popcorn or your favorite snacks.

