'We're Thrilled': Cobra Kai Creators Discuss The Netflix Show Ahead Of Season Six Release, Call It 'Biggest' One Yet

Cobra Kai is nearing the beginning of its end!

The Netflix series is wrapping up after six successful seasons, and the show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are overwhelmed ahead of the highly anticipated final season release. From videos on YouTube Red to finding a home on Netflix, the Karate Kid sequel has come a long way!

What can you expect from Cobra Kai in season 6?

In an interview with CBR, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg discussed the show in detail ahead of its final hurrah! When asked what fans should expect from Cobra Kai season part 1, Schlossberg called it the “biggest season yet.”

“Those three parts will get bigger and bigger, and it all builds to a huge, exciting conclusion. But each part builds to its own climax and cliffhanger,” he added.

He gave away a major hint and revealed that a world tournament will occur somewhere in the season featuring “the best martial arts fighters that we've ever had in this entire franchise.” Schlossberg amping up the season will definitely build the excitement even more!

Cobra Kai creators discuss the creation of the show

When a CBR reporter asked about their successful attempt at reviving the Karate Kid franchise and their approach behind the ideas, the creators revealed that it birthed out of their love for the franchise.

“We're all huge fans of The Karate Kid from back in the day... and writing it not just with a thought of what people who were fans of The Karate Kid would want to see,” Hurwitz said. He revealed that before pitching the show, they had hoped to do at least six seasons to do justice to the story but did not expect the outpour of love.

“To actually be on the other side of it right now... It feels awesome to be finishing it on our own terms, finishing it the way that we intended from the beginning,” he added.

Hurwitz added that fan response to the show was everything they’d dreamed of, and the excitement to conclude the story has become three-fold! “We're thrilled. We're excited. It's a dream come true,” he said.