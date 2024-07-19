Harry Connick Jr. Reveals His Kids Are 'Having a Good a Time' in Australia; Deets Here

The actor and Grammy winner Harry Connick Jr. shares that his three daughters—Georgia (28), Kate (26), and Charlotte (22)—have moved to Australia following his 2023 stint as a judge on Australian Idol. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, he opens up about his work and family life, alongside the release of his new romantic comedy, Find Me Falling.

"They're in school and working and having a good time," says Connick. He had recently returned to the U.S. after visiting his daughters in Australia with his wife, Jill Goodacre Connick.

Connick Jr.'s daughters embrace Australia for work and adventure

Georgia, Kate, and Charlotte, who are involved in photography, acting, and modeling respectively, are traveling between the U.S. and Australia. They chose Australia as a temporary home due to its novelty. Georgia and Kate had visited Australia as children during a tour and wanted to return, while Charlotte fell in love with the country upon arrival.

Connick explains their decision to stay in Australia is due to a combination of factors. The people are incredibly kind and welcoming, the country is beautiful, and the food is among the best in the world. Additionally, the air is clean, the quality of life is great, and the pace is relaxed.

The Annie Live! actor notes that his children loved everything about Australia and suggested exploring it as a place to live. They pursued this idea, continued their work, and have found themselves thoroughly enjoying their time there.

Connick's daughters are well-traveled, joining him in Cyprus for a film shoot

Connick’s daughters, Georgia and Kate, are well-traveled and had previously joined him in Cyprus two years ago during the filming of Find Me Falling. One of Connick’s favorite days off involved spending time with his daughters and enjoying the local hospitality and cuisine. A local assistant extended a generous invitation for them to have lunch at her parents' small farm, which Connick describes as incredibly warm and welcoming.

He was amazed by the local feast prepared for them, which was ample enough to feed 50 people, even though only 10 were present. The hosts took the time to explain the local dishes they had made, making Connick feel exceptionally fortunate to experience such a unique and memorable day. Find Me Falling will be available on Netflix starting July 19.

