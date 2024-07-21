'You're Never Too Old For Anything': Cobra Kai's William Zabka Reveals Being On The Show Has Kept Him 'In Shape'

It’s a bittersweet time for fans of the Netflix original series Cobra Kai. Makers dropped the first five episodes of the last season of the karate show on July 17. Original Karate Kid star William Zabka returned to play the role of Johnny Lawrence for the Netflix original series. With the release of Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1, Johnny Lawrence is opening up about how the show has helped him stay fit.

While there is excitement to see how the story unfolds, it’s emotional because Netflix announced that season 6 is the final tale of the Karate Kid saga. The streaming giant has also announced that the final season will be released in three parts, with Parts 1 and 2 dropping in 2024. Part 3 does not have a release date as of yet but will release in 2025.

But ahead of the release of season 6, Zabka is opening up what this iconic character has done for him. William Zabka will always be the blonde-haired foe in Karate Kid; much like his character, he continues to be iconic as well. But being the mystifying teacher comes with his own set of sensibilities.

To do justice to the role, the actors have to go through rigorous training, but if you believe Zabka, it pays off more in the future as well.The actor ruminated about how life-changing this role has been, whether professionally or personally.

William Zabka talks about how the show has kept him fit

The Back-To-School actor spoke to People about how he and his onscreen buddy Ralph Macchio stay fit in their late 50s. William, who is 58, said, “You have to be an athlete to do this show, and it’s kept us in shape. As much as it's an ‘I'm too old for this,’ it's also like, ‘Hey, you're never too old for anything.’ ”

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio have continued to reprise the roles as their iconic characters of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso after first stepping into the roles four decades ago in 1984’s The Karate Kid. Macchio also agreed with his co-star and reflected on how he thought he would never have to go through the tough fitness phase again.

Ralph also pats himself on the back and is definitely proud of how he has been able to stay fit at the age of 62. He also said that the baseline training for martial arts has played a pivotal part in bridging that discipline and has aided his fitness journey.

But Karate is not the only thing that William Zabka does to stay fit. The actor revels in outdoor activities and often goes surfing or river rafting with his kids. He also said that scuba diving is another activity that he enjoys, and it helps him stay fit. Zabka also expressed his excitement about the last season of Cobra Kai and teased many twists and turns that will keep the fans hooked.

Where to watch Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1?

Cobra Kai became an instant hit after it first premiered on YouTube Red/Premium and was eventually picked up by Netflix for season 3. The show follows the iconic Karate Kid franchise, and Season 6 will wrap up the story.

Netflix announced that season 6 will be released in three parts. The first part will have five episodes released on July 17th, and Part 2, with another set of five episodes, will drop in November. The final part 3 of the last five episodes will be released sometime in 2025. Since Cobra Kai is a Netflix original show, it is available to stream worldwide.

And while, Season 6 of Cobra Kai will be the last of the series. A new Karate Kid film will hit theatres once the sixth season of Cobra Kai finishes its five-episode run. The movie will reunite the original Karate Kids actor with the legendary Jackie Chan.

