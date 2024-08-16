Could Blade's Delays Pave the Way for a Dual-Role Film Featuring Both Wesley Snipes and Mahershala Ali?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has experienced its fair share of highs and lows over time; however, one of the most anticipated projects is the reboot of a legendary character, Blade. The Blade movie was initially announced in 2019, but it has been characterized by delays, director changes and script rewrites. This could be an opportunity for Marvel, with new release dates now set for 2024. Might these postponements lead to a film where both Wesley Snipes and Mahershala Ali play the roles of Blade?

In 1998, Wesley Snipes played Blade for the first time and starred in the original Blade film as well as two sequels, namely Blade II and Blade: Trinit’. Snipes depiction of a vampire hunter became memorable, which earned him a special place among comic book adaptations. Nevertheless, it has been rather long since he appeared in Blade, with his last portrayal being done in 2004. For many fans out there, Wesley Snipes will forever remain the ultimate Blade.

Marvel announced in 2019 that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali would be the lead in a new Blade movie. There was great excitement when Ali was cast, as he has a strong following and is famous for his powerful acting. But the journey to make this new Blade film has been anything but smooth. For example, these delays have involved replacing key creatives on set and there are some doubts that Ali might even leave at any moment.

However, these production delays could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Blade. Recently, Wesley Snipes reappeared as himself, making an unexpected appearance in the Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster. This cameo performance had a lot of positive response because it showed that Snipes still possesses all the characteristics necessary to portray the character. Now, people are looking back into Snipes’ version of Blade after he made this surprising move and there are many questions about whether or not he will return to the MCU.

Marvel's multiverse storytelling has opened up the possibility that delays and problems with the Blade movie can potentially lead to a game-changer. What if Wesley Snipes and Mahershala Ali play different Blades in one film? This concept is consistent with Marvel’s recent forays into the multiverse, a major post-Endgame motif in their projects.

Using both actors’ performances would let Marvel mix nostalgia with new storytelling. Snipes could still play another version of Blade from an alternate universe while Ali continues as the main Blade in this rebooted timeline. With such an approach, fans of the original series will be pleased and Ali will introduce the character to a new generation.

This would also allow for the inclusion of both versions of Blade within a single film that could integrate it into its vast Multiverse Saga. The multi-universes have been part of MCU’s recent narratives, which include movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that focus on different realities and alternative versions of characters. By having Snipes act alongside Ali, Marvel may make its multiverse narrative more complex and lay the groundwork for future crossovers.

Additionally, the film can explore what makes these two Blades the same and what separates them, thus creating rich narrative possibilities. It could also be a way of symbolically handing over to Ali the Blade the mantle worn by Snipes, thereby bridging generations yet honoring Snipes’ legacy as Blade.

As of now, there is no official confirmation that this double-duty idea is happening but just mulling it over has fans excited. Perhaps this is an opportunity for Marvel to be innovative during the production delays of Blade and give something very unique to the fans. In possible renditions of Blade where Snipes and Ali appear together as distinct people in one film, it would greatly stand out among MCU entries because it would capture both his past and future.

However, the challenges faced by Blade during production might eventually result in a remarkable movie experience. By casting Wesley Snipes as well as Mahershala Ali as different incarnations of Blade, Marvel not only acknowledges the character’s history but also sets up exciting new narratives within the multiverse. Let us wait until we see how this interesting probability pans out.

