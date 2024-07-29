SDCC 2024: Mahershala Ali's Blade Remains In Dark Yet Again; Latest Updates

It has been five years since the official announcement of Blade happened during San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios brought Mahershala Ali and introduced him as Eric Brooks aka the anti-hero known as Blade at the Hall H panel. But no update has been disclosed since then. Fans have been waiting with bated breath but something or the other is happening with the film.

Mahershala Ali is an American actor who has won multiple awards including two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe award, and more. He is known for featuring in movies like Green Book, Moonlight, Leave the World Behind, and more.

What is happening with Blade?

Ever since the initial announcement, the film Blade should have been out by now. However, after losing two directors and being stuck in the writers’ prison, the film is far from any pre-production. While the movie has been scheduled to release by next year, Marvel Studios has decided to keep shut about it.

At San Diego Comic-Con, when the Marvel Boss took the Hall H stage to talk about the upcoming projects and the lineup of 2025, he deliberately missed out on sharing any update about Blade. He continued to drop updates regarding Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

However, earlier this week, Kevin Feige gave an optimistic response to Shadow and Act when asked about the film. While promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, the director opened up about Blade, "[It] has been frustrating for us and for some fans that it's taken a while but we have a writer working on it now. I've read half of his new draft and it's feeling good so far."

Wesley Spines shares his view on the matter

Even though the release date has been set, the no-update situation regarding the movie is creating quite a stir among the audience. Even Wesley Spines who played the character in the early standalone movies shared his opinion as well.

In a conversation with EW, Spines said, "I shouted him out, told him he's got all my blessings and support. I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they're facing now with the project, it shouldn't be accredited to him ... It's not the actor's fault. There's a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off ... You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You're my man, though."

There has been a buzz that John Wick director Chal Stahelski might get roped in to direct the movie because of his own interest. He had even spoken to Kevin about it. But there has been no concrete announcement of it. The film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2025. Well, what do you think Mahershala Ali’s Blade’s future holds? Let us know in the comments.

