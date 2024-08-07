Ryan Reynolds Shares PICS With Wesley Snipes Following His Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine; Calls Him ‘Marvel Daddy’

Deadpool & Wolverine’s iconic cameo of Wesley Snipes has been nothing less than cheers and whistles in the cinema halls. While the actor reprised his role as Blade in the Marvel movie, Ryan Reynolds shared behind-the-scenes pictures with the veteran actor, along with a note of gratitude. Snipes is among the many notable cameos in the most recent Marvel movie. In addition, the actor makes appearances alongside Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, and Channing Tatum.

On his Instagram account, Reynolds revealed that it was Snipes who paved the way for the MCU. Moreover, the Deadpool actor described him as the “Marvel Daddy.”

In the caption, Reynolds wrote, "There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market.” He further added, "He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send-off." Snipes marked his return in the iconic suit after a decade, as the last appearance of the actor as a superhero was claimed to be in the 2004 film Blade: Trinity. The actor played the role of Hannibal King in the film.

In a conversation with Variety, director Shawn Levy revealed that it was Reynolds’ early idea to cast the cameos in the third installment of Deadpool. Levy said, "Wesley’s return as Blade was a very early idea of Ryan’s.” He also stated that The Proposal actor felt that Snipes’ character of Hannibal King never received the perfect send-off.

Speaking to the news portal, the filmmaker said, "Wesley has not played Blade in a long time. He and Ryan have not been in close touch in a very long time.” He continued, "But we made clear to Wesley that this was not going for a joke. This was out of reverence for his legacy as this iconic character."

Wesley Snipes will reprise his role on the big screens in 2025, as Marve has scheduled a Blade reboot, which will hit theaters on November 7, next year. The plot details and casting have been kept under wraps.

As for Deadpool & Wolverine, the fans have witnessed one of the highly anticipated collaborations on screens between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. As the duo teams up against the evil of Cassandra Nova, Snipes, and the gang appear to make the task easier for Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Marvel movie is running successfully in theaters.

