Could The Simpsons and Family Guy Be Leaving Fox for Disney Plus and Hulu? What We Know So Far

The Simpsons and Family Guy, two of Fox’s iconic animated shows, might be moving out the broadcaster in the future. In early 2023, the long-running shows were renewed for two seasons, including Bob’s Burgers for the 2024-25 season but could chart a new path with streamers.

The Disney D23 event unveiled a potential new future for the Disney-owned sitcoms over the weekend. It was announced that The Simpsons, now in its 36th season run, will exclusively air four new episodes on Disney+, per TVLine. It will be the first time the Emmy-winning series will separately air episodes on their streamer, which also includes a two-part Christmas special.

Similarly, The Family Guy will air two-holiday specials for Hulu. Fox, on the other hand, has been building up its animated show roster with original shows like Housebroken, Grimsburg, and Krapopolis. This had led to speculation on 20th Century Studios’ The Simpsons and Family Guy anticipating a future in streaming and severing ties with Fox.

Fox’s brand new addition, Universal Basic Guys was already renewed for Season 2 alongside Grimsburg while Krapopolis was greenlit for Seasons 2, 3, and 4. Housebroken was canceled after the second season though.

While the network makes space for new animated originals, the long-running Family Guy, currently in the 23rd Season, was shifted from Sunday nights to a mid-week slot on Wednesdays. It is the first time in 20 years that the animated series was held for midseason to reportedly cast the limelight on Fox originals during the fall, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It was reported that The Simpsons and Family Guy alone, contribute to a significant percentage of Fox’s total viewership and stellar ratings. As per recent ratings, The Simpsons Season 35 raked in 2 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, per TVLine. The stats unsurprisingly topped the network’s animated series roster, with the anticipated premiere of The Simpsons Season 36 on the horizon.

Season 22 of Family Guy, also not a Fox original, trailed The Simpsons with 1.44 million viewers and a 0.45 demo rating as the second-most popular series on the network. Bob’s Burgers was no exception as it led with the third-highest total viewers of 1.35 million and a 0.45 demo rating.

The statistics positively indicate that Fox’s animation domination is highly influenced by the 20th Century Studio-produced series and would not benefit the network if the three shows were to move to streaming.

The Simpsons Season 36 will air on September 29 in addition to Bob’s Burgers Season 15 while Family Guy Season 23 will air in midseason.

