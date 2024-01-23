Cult Classic Crossroads Starring Britney Spears To Make OTT Debut On Netflix

“All we have is now, and right now, we have each other,” well if this famous line rings a bell in your head, you are surely going to remember Lucy Wagner, the unconventional young adult ready to challenge every norm of the world, played by none other than Britney Spears, way back in 2002.

A movie full of serious and mature themes, its appeal to audiences and the one-liners have been etched in almost every cine buff’s heart. Here’s a big update on this cult classic nearly two decades later. Crossroads will be streamed on Netflix and will definitely be on any Britney Spears fan’s binge list. Yes! The streaming platform has just confirmed that Crossroads, one of the initial films that gave commercial success to the actress, will be available on Netflix.

When will Crossroads be available on Netflix?

The movie will officially stream worldwide starting February 15, 2024. It will ensure that the film finds its relevance even after two decades as it navigates through serious themes like childhood abandonment, trauma, friendship, rape, and teen pregnancy.

After the Circus singer wrote her intricate memoir The Woman in Me, Crossroads coming to Netflix is a way for her fans to see her in the era when she was at the peak of her success and teenage fandom, with hits like Oops…I Did it Again and Baby one more time. The movie also has the 42-year-old singer’s hit song I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.

What are the iconic cast and makers saying about Crossroads?

The release of Crossroads is a moment to be cherished, as it is one of the first and very few films that had an all-female cast and behind-the-scenes setup. It included names like Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, Beverly Johnson, Dan Akroyd, and Kim Cattrall.

Shonda Rhimes, now known for her works like Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy, wrote the film. Crossroads is produced by Ann Carli, who has worked for Jive Records, the label of the Sometimes singer. Ann had approached Davis to direct the film, who denied it, but when he met Britney in her all-good-to-go girl look, the director readily took the project.

Davis was excited about the 20th anniversary of Crossroads and gave an interview where she spoke about the power of female narratives by women and how meeting the Toxic Pony singer in her T-shirt and underwear, with the statement on her lips, “Last night, I was hammered” got her to work with this hilarious yet amazing girl. As the movie is set to release on OTT, the cast and the makers alike are all too excited. Let’s see how magic unfolds on our Tudum screens.

