Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy of Dancing With the Stars are now a family of five! On July 12, the couple welcomed their third son, whose name has not yet been revealed. Chmerkovskiy shared the news on Instagram with a picture of himself and Murgatroyd holding their little son in the hospital,

Peta Murgatroyd And Maks Chmerkovskiy Announce Baby No 3's Arrival

Chmerkovskiy penned a humorous caption, "He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!! Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push.” In February, just seven months after welcoming their second son Rio, the pair revealed on Instagram that Murgatroyd was expecting her third child with Chmerkovskiy.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy's relationship

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy already have two sons Rio, who is one year old, and Shai, who is seven years old. The two first connected in 2009 while working together on Broadway, but they didn't start dating until 2012 when they happened to cross paths again on Dancing With the Stars.

In December 2015, while performing on stage, the Ukrainian dancer proposed to Murgatroyd three years later. The couple married in July 2017 and celebrated their union with a 300-guest party in New York and a brief ceremony at City Hall the same month.

Advertisement

The couple, who welcomed their first child, a son named Shai, in January 2017, just before their wedding, was candid about the difficulties they faced in trying to grow their family.

US Weekly reports that Murgatroyd revealed in June 2022 that she experienced three miscarriages while attempting to expand their family. Through IVF, they subsequently welcomed their son Rio into the world in June 2023.

Seven months later, Murgatroyd revealed they were expecting their third child. For fifteen seasons, Maksim Chmerkovskiy competed on Dancing with the Stars as a professional dancer.

ALSO READ: TCA Awards 2024: Here's All The Awards Shogun Took Home