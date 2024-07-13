TCA Awards 2024: Here's All The Awards Shogun Took Home

The 40th Annual Television Critics Association Awards took place on Friday, with Shogun emerging as one of the big winners. The FX show, set in feudal Japan, has also been recently renewed for its second and third seasons. As it took the limelight at the awards show, let's take a look at which awards the show garnered.

Shogun shines with 4 awards at TCA Awards 2024

With four awards from the Television Critics Association, including Individual Achievement in Drama for Anna Sawai, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Program of the Year, and New Program of the Year, FX's Shogun topped the winners' circle. Jean Smart took home her second Individual Achievement in Comedy Award for her portrayal of comedian Deborah Vance in Hacks.

The TCA Awards recognize the best television shows from the 2023–2024 season. The TCA's membership, consisting of over 230 TV journalists from the US and Canada, selected the winners.

In a statement, TCA president Jacqueline Cutler said of the choices, “It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary." He also added that they’re thrilled to honor all who created these shows, despite the hurdles, including the pandemic challenges and strikes. "Congratulations to all of the winners.”

Recently, FX renewed Shogun for two more seasons

Advertisement

No doubt, Shogun has been one of the great limited series of 2024, with its stunning cinematography, detailed character work, and intricately layered plot. However, it is no longer a limited series, as FX renewed the show for two more seasons, as reported by Deadline in May this year.

The show is based on the 1975 book of the same name by author James Clavell. Reports suggest that FX is collaborating with the author's estate to expand the Shogun world.

Co-creators and executive producers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo will be returning, along with actor Hiroyuki Sanada and executive producer Michaela Clavell. Viewers and critics loved Shogun, which the network says has become its most-viewed series of all time.

ALSO READ: Is Shogun Getting Renewed For Season 2 As Hiroyuki Sanada Renews His Contract? Find Out