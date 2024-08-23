Darci Lynne Debuts Her New Music After Winning America's Got Talent; See Here

Darci Lynne Farmer, the pint-sized powerhouse who captured hearts and won America’s Got Talent in 2017, is all grown up and revealing a new side of herself. Now 19, Darci Lynne is working hard to make her mark in the music world with her new single, Someone Wake Me Up. This song represents a significant shift in her career, showcasing that she is much more than just a ventriloquist.

The Push Our Luck singer has grown significantly since her AGT win at age 12, where her impressive ventriloquism captivated audiences with humor and heart. Now, Darci Lynne steps into the spotlight with her voice alone, sharing her own stories that resonate with anyone young and searching for love.

Her latest single, Someone Wake Me Up, is a pop anthem that captures the frustration of seeking something real amid superficial connections. The song reflects the ups and downs of young love and aims to inspire others to hold onto the hope of finding true love, even when it seems out of reach. The poignant line, Someone Wake Me Up When I’m Finally In Love, encapsulates this sentiment.

“I’m almost 20 years old, so I’ve had my fair share of dates and boys,” Darci Lynne shared with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “It’s safe to say I’ve almost lost hope for something real, but this song is hopeful. I hope people listen and believe in true love like I still do!”

Someone Wake Me Up marks a shift to pop from the country vibe of Push Our Luck, showcasing Darci Lynne’s versatility and her exploration of different genres as she hones her musical identity.

“I’ve really been diving into my sound,” Darci Lynne explained. “I’m still experimenting with what I write, and I’m excited to bring people with me as I do!”

Lynne has been teasing the new single on Instagram, where her 1.2 million followers eagerly anticipate each update. Earlier this month, she shared a raw, piano version of the track, highlighting her vocal talent and emotional depth. “Do I need to sing it a little louder for the ones in the back!? ” she playfully captioned the video.

“It’s crazy for a lot of people,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year. “They all have that 12-year-old in mind whenever my name comes up. And so now it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s growing up.’”

Indeed, Darci Lynne has not only grown up but has also grown into her own as an artist. Reportedly, she began to write music during the COVID lockdowns, a time that allowed her to explore other creative avenues and discover a passion for songwriting. That passion has since evolved into so much more—a full-fledged career that is really just taking off.

