Jenna Ortega Reveals Being Scared To See Co-Star Michael Keaton Dressed In Beetlejuice Costume: 'I Played It Cool...'

Jenna Ortega recently revealed how she got scared watching her co-star Michael Keaton dressed up in his iconic character Beetlejuice costume on the set of their upcoming fantasy comedy horror film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ortega also shared her experience working opposite Keaton and Winona Ryder, who returned to play Lydia Deetz in the sequel.



Jenna Ortega recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she opened up about the upcoming highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel and recalled her on-set encounter with her co-star Michael Keaton. Fallon asked Ortega what it was like watching Keaton come on the film set in his character Beetlejuice costume, saying, "Does everyone get quiet, or do people cry? I would cry."

The Wednesday actress recalled that Keaton surprised her, noting, "He came up behind me, I was getting a hair and makeup test." She added that she got a tap on her shoulder, and when she turned around, "It was a jump scare for sure."

Ortega continued talking about how the actor scared her, "He was like, 'Oh hey, I’m Michael,' and he had molds peeling off his face."

The Insidious: Chapter 2 actress further mentioned that she played it "cool" when she first saw Keaton, but things got awkward when she met him for the second time outside of hair and makeup, noting, "I introduced myself again because I forgot that I had already met him." Fallon quipped, "Yeah, you didn’t meet Michael Keaton; you met Beetlejuice."

The Finestkind star expressed that the Batman Returns actor is "the coolest" and shared how grateful she felt about working with co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who reprised their roles as Lydia and Delia Deetz for the sequel. However, she mentioned that she was also "terrified" to star alongside them, admitting, "Never in my wildest dreams. I just never could have anticipated something like that happening.”



Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Collider, Jenna Ortega discussed the pressure of preserving director Tim Burton's legacy and her experience working with him on Beetlejuice 2. She acknowledged that there is "definitely pressure" involved. However, Ortega mentioned that she has learned not to let that weight affect her, noting that working with Burton and being part of these worlds she dreamed about is a great joy.

Beetlejuice 2 will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.