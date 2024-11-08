Dave Portnoy Calls Out Zach Bryan For Allegedly Kicking His Rescue Dog From Dressing Room

Dave Portnoy, the head of Barstool Sports, slammed the country singer Zach Bryan in a recent podcast for reportedly removing his rescue dog Miss Peaches out of the dressing room at Gillette Stadium prior to Bryan’s concert in July. Portnoy claimed on the podcast that the singer moved his dog to a locker room.

Alongside Bryan’s ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia who also discussed why she broke up with Bryan, Dave revealed, "Did you know this Bri? That he kicked Miss Peaches out of the dressing room?"

In the latest episode of the podcast BFFs, Portnoy could not hold his anger as he said he had been looking forward to seeing Miss Peaches, and LaPaglia’s dog, Boston, only to find out Bryan shifted the dog to a locker room. Portnoy then also added that he was disappointed about the extent of Bryan's action of moving the pet which he found was a bit unusual.

Portnoy said he had to check up on the dog to ensure her safety because the place Bryan moved Miss Peaches seemed dangerous. He said, "I walked in back to check on her and he’s just bringing her to this little band dressing room and he’s kind of like ‘Oh, I hope you don’t mind. I’m just moving Peaches."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Gonna Hop Off...': Zach Bryan's 'Blindsided' Girlfriend Issues Statement After Country Star Announces Split On Instagram

He continued, "The other locker room was actually sort of dangerous for her because there was so much equipment and like crap laying around that I like, need to watch her. I don’t know why he did that but it like pissed me off greatly in the moment."

Meanwhile, LaPaglia explained how she felt in her relationship with Bryan and how she was puzzled by the breakup news when the couple called it quits in October. She also said that the romantic relationship with Bryan was an emotional strain and it had been the worst year because of the ‘abusive’ behavior from the singer she had to go through.

LaPaglia also revealed that she was even offered 12 million USD and a new house to sign an NDA to keep their relationship and breakup private. Nonetheless, she rejected the offer and chose to speak up.

ALSO READ: Did Country Star Zach Bryan And Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia Break Up? Here's What We Know