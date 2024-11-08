Why Brianna LaPaglia Said Ex Zach Bryan ‘Ruined’ Her Golden Globes Night Over Her Dress? Explained

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia has opened up about her alleged rocky relationship with country music star Zach Bryan, sharing how he reportedly ruined her 2024 Golden Globes experience.

Speaking on the latest episode of the BFFs podcast, LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse, trying to control her image, and making her feel “twisted in the head.”

During the podcast, LaPaglia detailed her tumultuous time with Bryan, including claims of emotional abuse. She also alleged that Bryan asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she refused.

"He made sure to ruin anything good I did for myself," LaPaglia said, claiming that her birthday, tour, and Golden Globes night were all negatively impacted by him.

LaPaglia and Bryan had gone public with their relationship in July 2023 and dated for over a year. Bryan confirmed their breakup in October 2024, but their issues reportedly ran deeper than the split.

One of the major moments LaPaglia shared was Bryan’s reaction to her Golden Globes outfit. She shared that she attended the event in high spirits and posted a series of photos on Instagram, only for Bryan to criticize her attire.

"He said he didn’t want to date someone that presents themselves that way," she recalled. Bryan’s response reportedly escalated to him unfollowing her on social media and unfollowing others as well.

Advertisement

LaPaglia described how her mood shifted drastically: “That was the first time he had really tried to control what I wore and what I posted. Everything was going great until I sent him pictures. Then it turns into, ‘I can’t believe you’re wearing this … blah blah blah.’”

LaPaglia explained how Bryan’s behavior affected her emotionally. "It ruins the night," she said, adding that she cried to her friend Grace O’Malley during the event. Despite the backlash, Bryan reposted one of her photos from the night on his Instagram Story, calling her “so beautiful.”

The influencer felt confused and manipulated by his mixed signals. "It was just such a tug of war with my emotions," she shared. Bryan’s alleged demands included asking her to delete certain Instagram pictures and adjust her social media presence to align with his preferences.

The couple went public in mid-2023 but officially split in late 2024. While LaPaglia has been vocal about her side of the story, Bryan has not publicly responded to her claims.

Advertisement

Both LaPaglia and Bryan’s representatives have yet to comment on the allegations. Meanwhile, LaPaglia continues to share her experiences with her audience, shedding light on the emotional toll of their time together.

ALSO READ: ‘I'm Scared Of Him:’ Brianna LaPaglia Alleges Ex Zach Bryan Abused Her