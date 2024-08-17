Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Abigail Struggles to Reconnect with Her Forgotten Past While Gabi Confronts Stefan About The Affair

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 19, focus on Abigail as Chad, Jennifer, and Jack push her to remember the life she’s forgotten.

Now that DNA tests show Jane Doe is Abigail, Chad expects her to immediately step back into her role as his wife and the mother of Charlotte and Thomas. But Abigail remembers nothing about Chad, the kids, or their life together.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

She doesn’t even remember her dad, Jack. However, Jennifer has rushed to Salem, hoping their reunion might trigger Abigail’s memories.

Meanwhile, Connie told Gabi that Stefan had an affair with Ava while Gabi was in prison. This news doesn’t sit well with Gabi, especially after Stefan lied to her, claiming they only faked a couple of kisses to fool EJ. Although Gabi could make them both sweat, she decides to confront them head-on, showing her strong personality.

Connie, who thought she had covered her tracks after killing EverBob and framing him for Rafe’s stabbing, now faces a new threat. Melinda, determined to avenge Li’s death, is coming after Connie.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Gabi is at DiMera, frustrated, and she slams a photo of Stefan on her desk. She takes a call from Connie, who pretends to be sick. Gabi tells Connie to stay home and rest. Connie thanks her and asks when Gabi will start her revenge plan against Stefan and Ava. Gabi says she needs solid proof first. Kristen arrives, and Gabi hints to Connie that she knows how to get it.

After hanging up, Connie tells her cardboard cutout of Li that she’s skipping work to spend time with him. Meanwhile, Melinda meets Ava in the Square and reveals that everything on Connie’s resume is fake. Ava tries to downplay it, but Melinda insists Connie needs to be fired immediately. She plans to fire her while Ava informs Gabi.

At the Horton house, Jack tells Julie that Abigail is alive. At the DiMera mansion, Abigail, wearing a silk robe, enters the living room. Chad brings in food, followed by Stefan, who jokes about a sleepover. Chad introduces Abigail, who awkwardly waves.

They explain to a shocked Stefan that she’s had plastic surgery and has amnesia. Abigail asks if they were close. Stefan says their relationship was complicated. Chad agrees, calling it an understatement.

In the DiMera office, Kristen straightens Gabi and Stefan’s photo while discussing work-life balance. She mentions that Sarah was hit by a grey car, and Gabi points out that Ava drives one, but doubts it was her since she was “busy sleeping with my husband.” Kristen tries to dismiss it, but Gabi presses her. Kristen finally admits that Ava and Stefan slept together.

At her apartment, Connie ignores a call from Melinda and reassures her cardboard Li that everyone will get what’s coming to them. Later, she plays charades with Li as Melinda knocks on the door.

At the mansion, Stefan struggles to process Abigail's being alive. He thanks Chad for not telling her about the bad things he did. Chad angrily interrupts, saying it would be too traumatic right now. Upstairs, Abigail feels drawn to a room where she finds a photo of herself with Chad.

Chad explains it was their room, but also where she was stabbed. Abigail is confused, but Chad reassures her that her mother, Jennifer, wants to see her. Abigail is ready to find out more about her life. Meanwhile, Jack warns Jennifer that this reunion might not be as she hopes.

Back at DiMera, Kristen tells Gabi that Stefan and Ava regret what they did. Gabi, however, isn’t satisfied. Ava arrives, and Gabi pretends to be friendly, inviting her to lunch. As Ava leaves, Kristen asks what Gabi plans to do. Gabi tells her to be patient and follow her lead. Meanwhile, Connie refuses to let Melinda into her office, leading Melinda to threaten to cal

