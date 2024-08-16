Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi Quietly Sets Her Plan In Motion Against Kristen While Stefan Confronts Chad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Days of Our Lives for Friday, August 16, Gabi is starting her plan against Kristen, but she’s being sneaky about it, especially around Kristen.

Gabi has plenty of reasons to be angry at Kristen. Kristen took DiMera Enterprises from Stefan, and she knows about Stefan’s fling with Ava. Gabi wants to make Kristen pay for everything. Meanwhile, Stefan is having a rough day dealing with Chad, who has some strong words for him too.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

Kayla gave Jane Doe her DNA results, showing that she’s Jack’s daughter. This is interesting because Jack used to think Abigail was his only daughter until Gwen showed up. In the same episode, Leo calls Gwen, which seems like a hint.

Even though Jane is said to be Jack’s daughter, that doesn’t mean she’s Abigail. Jennifer is coming to town, and she might ask some of the same questions we’re wondering about, like why Jane’s DNA wasn’t tested against Thomas or Charlotte, who are Jennifer’s kids.

Ava doesn’t know yet that Connie told Gabi about her slip-up with Stefan, but she’s already getting suspicious of Gabi’s new assistant. Melinda’s about to make things even more complicated.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, in the morning, Kristen and Rachel visit the townhouse while Marlena is still in her robe. Marlena, excited to see her granddaughter, picks Rachel up with a big hug. Kristen explains that Rachel woke up from a nightmare, worried something bad happened to her dad, so she needed to see him right away.

Meanwhile, Brady is in the parking garage, getting out of his grey car and wondering how he got there. He flashes back to drinking at the bar and worries he might have driven drunk.

At the crime scene near the Square, Paulina meets with Jada, who reports they don’t know who hit Sarah yet. They plan to check the security footage and examine the grey paint found on the scene. The car also hit a pole, leaving skid marks.

At the hospital, still in their clothes from the night before, Fiona and Xander get coffee. Maggie passes by, upset, thinking if she’d found the cabin key, Sarah would be on her honeymoon with Xander. Xander reassures her that the only one to blame is the person who ran over Sarah.

Fiona has a guilty flashback to being the driver. Xander vows to find and kill whoever hurt Sarah if she doesn’t survive. Kayla informs them that Sarah is stable, with injuries to her liver and spleen, but no broken bones.

Back at the townhouse, Marlena takes Rachel to the kitchen to make pancakes while Kristen stays in the living room to make a work call. Brady comes in, and Kristen accuses him of doing a “walk of shame,” but he insists he was working all night.

At the hospital, Jada questions Sarah, who remembers that the car was grey but couldn’t see the driver. When Xander tries to comfort her, she realizes she can’t feel anything.

Meanwhile, Kristen learns from Paulina that Sarah was the victim of a hit-and-run involving a grey car, raising suspicions as Rachel points out that even her dad drives a grey car. Back at the hospital, Kayla checks Sarah’s reflexes, but she still feels nothing.

