Johnny Wactor Death Case: LAPD Arrests Four Suspects For Shooting General Hospital Actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The police detained four individuals (a 22-year-old and three 18-year-olds) and charged them with the murder of General Hospital’s Johnny Wactor. These arrests were made on August 15, almost three months after Wactor was gunned down in downtown Los Angeles.

As per People, Wactor was killed on May 25 when he confronted robbers who wanted to steal his catalytic converter. The LAPD said it had executed search warrants at different locations in Los Angeles, leading to the arrest. The suspects have been identified as Robert Barceleau, aged 18 from Huntington Park; Frank Olano, aged twenty-two from Inglewood; Leonel Gutierrez, and Sergio Estrada, both aged eighteen from LA County.

These arrests came about eleven days after the LAPD released still images captured from a video showing the suspects and their black Infiniti Q50 sedan allegedly used on the day of the shooting.

Johnny Wactor’s brother Grant explained that Johnny was coming out of his job working as a bartender around 3:25 a.m., walking towards his car with one of his female colleagues, when they got shot. He said that Johny stood between her friend and the thieves, raising his palms so as to calm them down.

Even though he did not confront them directly, he got shot by those thieves. According to a medical examiner report, Wactor died of a chest gunshot wound, thereby making it a homicide case.

A GoFundMe page set up since he passed away has raised over $144k for family support by August 15th.

Wactor was popularly known as Brando Corbin in General Hospital. He also starred in series such as Army Wives, NCIS, Westworld, The OA, Station 19, and Criminal Minds.

David Shaul, an agent representing Wactor, whom he confirmed dead in May, remembered him as somebody who constantly devoted himself to good deeds. He added that even when faced with industry challenges while trying out for movie roles, this man continued to be persistently focused on achieving positive results in what he does best.

He stated, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever." Shaul also remembered how giving Johnny Wactor always was and how he left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

