Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly and Tate's Secret Plans Are Threatened By Nicole

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, June 20, hint at Holly and Tate potentially connecting at prom, if Nicole doesn’t interfere. We don't know what state Salem is in, but Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate’s (Leo Howard) public school seems to have a late prom. It better be worth the wait.

Tate hopes it will be, as he plans to meet Holly secretly at prom, away from their dates and chaperones Brad (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien). However, he didn’t expect another adult to ruin his night.

Theresa was rude to Holly when she saw her with Tate at the Kiriakis mansion, reminding Tate of Holly's lies that got him in trouble. But Tate brushed off his mom’s concerns, saying he still likes Holly. Holly’s mom, Nicole (Arianne Zucker), isn’t happy about their relationship either, since Tate was present when Holly overdosed on drugs. This makes Nicole also wary of Tate.

Nicole isn’t the only one thinking about this. Marlena (Deidre Hall) is also concerned, especially about her son Eric (Greg Vaughan) and his feelings for Nicole. Marlena knows Eric still has feelings for Nicole, despite everything.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at Paulina and Abe’s house, the place is decorated for a farewell party for Johnny and Chanel, their anniversary, and Juneteenth.

Paulina struggles to say goodbye to her daughter, but Abe reassures her it's a new adventure for them. When there’s a knock at the door, Paulina assumes it’s Chanel and Johnny but is surprised to see Eli and the twins.

Abe is shocked, and Eli explains they wanted to surprise them for their anniversary and Juneteenth. Eli asks about the banner, and Abe says they'll explain later. Eli reveals that Lani is in town but went to check on Chanel at the bakery.

Paulina is relieved they're talking, even if behind her back. Eli mentions Lani understands what she did, and Paulina says she and Chanel have patched things up. However, Paulina is sad to see Chanel leave.

Chanel is at Horton Square, closing Sweet Bits bakery when Lani surprises her. Chanel shares that she and Johnny are leaving Salem because Johnny got a job on a film. Lani is glad they visited before leaving and offers support. Lani encourages Chanel, saying the move is a good thing but acknowledges it can be stressful.

Chanel mentions they heard the baby’s heartbeat, which was reassuring. Lani asks about Chanel and Paulina’s relationship, and Chanel says they made up because she didn’t want to leave with things unresolved. Chanel also worries about Johnny’s father’s reaction to their move.

At the DiMera mansion, Stefan annoys EJ, asking how he will get his job back to help Gabi. EJ reveals he made his case to Paulina and it will happen.

Stefan threatens to reveal DNA tests if EJ fails. Johnny interrupts, and EJ brushes off the tension, discussing Chanel’s appointment. Johnny shares that he accepted a job in California, and EJ supports his decision, admiring his son's determination to follow his dreams.

Back at Paulina and Abe’s, Lani and Chanel arrive, and Eli learns about their move to LA. Everyone exchanges hugs and well wishes. Paulina is thrilled to see them and mentions her troubles with some citizens trying to recall her as mayor. Abe suggests they not dwell on politics. Johnny arrives and thanks Paulina and Abe for the party. EJ joins them, saying it’s lovely to put aside differences and send their kids off together.

EJ talks to Paulina about her firing him and suggests giving him his job back. Eli interrupts, and EJ assures him it’s just a minor discussion. EJ offers the DiMera jet for visits anytime. Later, EJ privately tells Paulina they’ll soon share a grandchild and pushes for his job back, threatening to use tough love.

