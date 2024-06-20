Kim Kardashian Vows To Cut Back On Botox For Acting Roles; Draws Line At Gaining Weight For A Part

Kim Kardashian is making her acting debut, ushering in an exciting new chapter in her career. On the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kim discussed this unexpected shift.

She excitedly announced to her friends that she had successfully pitched and sold a comedy film, The Fifth Wheel, to Netflix. Kim, who co-created this project with writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito, will not only play the lead role but also serve as producer.

During the episode, Kim confessed that she was taken aback by her unexpected career change. She thanked her agent, Brad Slater, for the new opportunity, saying that he thinks the world of her.

The journey to get The Fifth Wheel picked up

Kim admitted that pitching The Fifth Wheel to studios was nerve-racking for her because it was her first time doing so. Her nerves quickly turned to excitement as offers flooded in. She said that everyone called her within 20 minutes with offers.

Despite her initial excitement, Kim sensed the pressure building. She told her friends during dinner that the offers everyone was making to her made her wonder if she could do it or not. In a confessional, she stated that now the pressure's on because she cannot believe this is happening and she has to really do this and deliver.

Balancing beauty and acting

As Kim prepares for her new role, she is honest about the demands of acting. She joked that she'd have to give up sleep but insisted that her appearance would not suffer. she explained that she can do a movie a year so she got about 10 years where she still looks good and that's her 10-year plan.

Advertisement

Kim also spoke about maintaining a natural appearance during her performances. "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role… that’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?" she said.

Committing to the acting world

Kim is determined to make her mark in the acting industry. She said she is very nervous about it because she has to deliver. It's a challenge for her, and she wants to welcome a challenge, so every year she tries to do something that makes her uncomfortable that she has to push herself.

Kim has already progressed in her acting career. In 2023, she had a recurring role in American Horror Story: Delicate as an entertainment publicist. This was her first major acting role in over a decade, aside from cameo appearances and voice roles in films such as Ocean's Eight and Paw Patrol.

Advertisement

At the 2023 Met Gala, Kim revealed that she had taken acting lessons to prepare for her role in American Horror Story. She said she wanted to step outside of her comfort zone and try something new and grow.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter ‘Skirts Around’ Question About Boyfriend Barry Keoghan in Her Classic Sassy Style