Cardi B revealed that she just had a freak accident that nearly cost her her pregnancy and temporarily crippled her. The singer talked candidly about her experience being bedridden after an accident on Thursday's Twitter Spaces.

Cardi B revealed, "I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped."

She claimed that she couldn't really get up and that she felt a weird jerk, like a pop upon falling. When she screamed, her father rushed to her and "tried helping [her] get up and move out the steps. She said, "I noticed that I couldn't really walk. I was feeling pain in my, I don't know, in the lower of my stomach."

Cardi added that she generally experiences some pain in that area due to carrying her unborn child a little low, so she decided to take a nap after the incident. Cardi B disclosed that she was totally unable of moving her butt when she woke up. Cardi revealed. “Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move. I felt like paralyzed.”

The singer, unable to move and in a panic, called for an ambulance to take her to the hospital, where she was informed that she had torn a ligament in her pelvis, just where the baby's head was. Eventually, the doctors sent her home, adding that they not only put me on bed rest, but I got to do therapy.

Cardi B went on, stating that because she was high as a kite on the morphine the doctors had given her, she felt fantastic on Wednesday after being in the hospital. She woke up Thursday feeling very much pained and sober. She said she would visit the hospital and try to receive further medication if she was still in pain

The singer and her soon-to-be ex-husband are expecting their third child together. The couple who got married in 2017 have a 2-year-old boy named Wave and a 6-year-old daughter named Kulture.

