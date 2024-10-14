Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Eric Brady Uncover Fiona’s Guilt?

Days of Our Lives is heating up as Eric Brady and Brady Black dig deeper into the hit-and-run accident that nearly killed Sarah Kiriakis. With Fiona Cook emerging as a prime suspect, Brady’s memories and Sarah’s sudden recollection might finally bring the truth to light. But as Fiona attempts to cover her tracks, the race to expose her guilt intensifies.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Eric’s visit to Brady at the Salem PD kicks off another intense round of investigation. Sarah has made it clear that Fiona wasn’t the one responsible for the accident, but her doubts could soon be overruled by new evidence. Sarah, who recently experienced a memory flood, now recalls Fiona being behind the wheel the night she was run down. This revelation arrives just as Fiona shows up, eager to shut Sarah down before she can reveal her guilt to Xander.

As Eric and Brady work together, Brady's memories start to resurface, sparking a breakthrough in their investigation. Brady could recall being in the car with Fiona when the accident occurred, which would give Eric the information he needs to confront Fiona directly. Meanwhile, Xander has been occupied with other pressing issues—mainly, Kristen DiMera’s interference and Dr. Rolf’s miracle cure—but he’s about to discover Fiona’s involvement firsthand. After an emotional conversation with Maggie Kiriakis, Xander will return home to find Fiona attempting to silence Sarah. Once he pieces together the truth, Xander will fly into a rage, realizing that his own mother was behind the brutal accident that nearly took Sarah’s life.

Elsewhere, another storyline unfolds as Steve Johnson grows increasingly suspicious of Chad DiMera’s impending marriage to “Abigail.” Steve is convinced that the woman Chad is about to marry isn’t the real Abigail, but Chad remains determined to move forward with the ceremony. Despite Steve’s warnings, Chad continues his plans, unaware of the deception brewing. At the same time, Holly Jonas becomes suspicious of “Abigail” after overhearing a phone call that suggests something’s amiss. “Abigail” tries to smooth things over by inviting Holly to be part of the wedding party, but Holly’s unease lingers.

Steve is ready to take action, forming a plan to expose “Abigail” as a fraud. As Chad prepares for his surprise wedding officiated by JJ Deveraux, Steve works behind the scenes to reveal the truth, setting up what could be a dramatic showdown at the ceremony.

As Fiona scrambles to protect herself, Eric, Brady, and Xander are all closing in on the truth about her role in the hit-and-run. With Xander on the verge of a confrontation and Steve working to uncover the deception behind Chad’s wedding, the tension in Salem is at an all-time high. The coming days will be pivotal, with explosive revelations that could alter the lives of several Salem residents. Stay tuned as these storylines unfold on Days of Our Lives.

