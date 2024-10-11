Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Holly Reconnect with Nicole?

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode airing Friday, October 11, Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) will try to mend the rift between Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and her mother, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Holly has been battling mixed feelings about Nicole ever since learning that she covered up Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) involvement in a devastating car accident. With tensions high, Maggie hopes to remind Holly of the deep bond she shares with Nicole and guide her toward forgiveness.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Holly’s emotions have been running wild, and her trust in Nicole has been shattered. Nicole’s cover-up of Eric’s role in Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) accident has left Holly feeling betrayed. However, Maggie will do her best to offer a different perspective. She’ll defend Nicole’s actions, hoping to convince Holly that her mother’s love hasn’t wavered, despite the mistakes she made. As the matriarch of the Kiriakis family, Maggie is determined to restore harmony, urging Holly to open her heart and rebuild the connection with Nicole.

Maggie’s day of offering advice doesn’t stop there. She’ll also have a private conversation with Tate Black (Leo Howard), lending him her wisdom, and later, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will vent to her about his frustrations. Maggie’s nurturing presence will be felt across Salem as she attempts to help those around her navigate their personal struggles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) will be caught off guard by Eric’s latest confrontation. After speaking with Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas), Eric has grown suspicious of her role in a secret involving Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). He suspects Sarah might be covering up Brady’s innocence and protecting him from Xander’s revenge. However, Sarah is quick to clarify that she’s not involved in anything nefarious. As Eric presses her for details, Sarah will be blindsided by his accusations, but this exchange could trigger memories for her regarding Fiona’s involvement in a hit-and-run accident. It’s only a matter of time before Sarah pieces together the truth, leading to bad news for Fiona.

Over in another part of town, Xander is busy trying to deceive Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Days spoilers suggest that Xander’s plan is to trick Kristen into handing over Dr. Wilhelm Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) miracle serum. To do this, Xander might lie about Sarah having changed her statement, securing Brady’s release from jail. Xander is desperate for the serum, but Kristen, being no stranger to deception herself, may see right through his scheme. Xander’s attempt to manipulate her is likely doomed to fail, adding more drama to the mix.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Paris, “Abigail DiMera” (AnnaLynne McCord) will continue pushing for a wedding with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). The pair will begin planning their big day, but Days of Our Lives fans should stay tuned for more twists, as nothing is ever as simple as it seems in Salem.

As Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives unfolds, the emotional drama reaches new heights. Will Holly find it in her heart to reconnect with Nicole after Maggie’s heartfelt advice? With secrets swirling around Salem, Sarah inches closer to uncovering the truth about Fiona, while Xander’s plot against Kristen threatens to backfire. And as Chad and “Abigail” prepare for their upcoming wedding, more surprises are surely in store. Be sure to tune in to see how these stories play out and what’s next for the residents of Salem.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Gabi, and Connie’s Dangerous Pursuits Leads To Shocking Twists