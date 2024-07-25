Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Xander Confronts Theresa's Lies Leaving Kiriakis Family In Turmoil

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Thursday, July 25, in Days of Our Lives, Xander and Alex are dealing with the fallout from Theresa's lies about who their real fathers are.

Xander discovers he's the rightful heir to the Kiriakis fortune, even though his mother unexpectedly claimed that a letter to Victor was from her, not Angelica.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Everyone just accepted this without question. Meanwhile, Theresa's actions, which seem out of character, have changed her, and Xander wants her to explain herself.

Sarah listens to Alex complain about losing the father he never really had and how his wife, Theresa, caused the whole mess. Despite the chaos, Brady sees a silver lining, thinking Theresa might soon be single again.

Nicole makes it clear to both Eric and EJ that her past with EJ is over, but the two men continue to fight over her. Nicole decides she wants to leave town with Eric and has to tell her daughter Holly about their move. Holly reacts poorly, especially since the boy she likes isn't in town. Despite this, Nicole is set on starting a new adventure with Eric.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, outside the Pub, Stephanie and Jada discuss the possibility that Bobby is pretending to be Everett. Jada remembers how "Everett" appeared while she was questioning Bobby about Li’s murder. "Everett" claimed he didn't have Bobby's memories of the incident, but Jada thinks Bobby might be pretending to be Everett to hide the truth.

Advertisement

In the hospital, "Everett" apologizes to Kayla for being rude, blaming his mental illness and a stressful work situation. He says he's not focusing on Stephanie's feelings right now and leaves for a therapy session, with Kayla watching him cautiously. At home, Paulina complains to Abe about "Everett" bothering her for a quote about Rafe. She needs to appoint an interim police commissioner, with Jada being the best candidate. Paulina plans to contact Jada after her appointment with Kayla.

At the hospital, Connie is caught by Gabi as she reaches for Rafe's ventilator. Connie hides her gloves and says she's there to help, but Gabi demands the truth. Connie tries to pass off a resume and ideas for Gabi Chic, but Gabi finds it odd and tells her to leave. Connie insists on staying.

In Marlena's office, "Everett" arrives stressed and asks to shorten their session. He says he's starting to feel some of Bobby's emotions and wants to be hypnotized again. Under hypnosis, "Everett" remembers his father hurting him. Afterward, he feels he no longer needs Bobby's protection and thanks Marlena.

Advertisement

At home, Abe and Kate discuss the challenges of reviving *Body & Soul*. Kate wants to avoid a pale imitation, while Abe suggests recasting.

Back in Marlena's office, Kayla and Marlena discuss their concerns about "Everett." Marlena worries she made a mistake releasing him from Bayview.

At the hospital, "Everett" stands over Rafe, regretting not stopping Connie from trying to kill him. He just wanted Rafe out of the way to be with Jada. Jada decides to bring Bobby in for questioning and warns Stephanie to keep quiet. Nearby, Connie listens in on their conversation.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid is Not 'Going to Let' Suki Waterhouse's Comments About Bradley Cooper Go; Source Reveal