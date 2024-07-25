Gigi Hadid is Not 'Going to Let' Suki Waterhouse's Comments About Bradley Cooper Go; Source Reveal

Gigi Hadid is reportedly unhappy with fellow model and actress Suki Waterhouse’s comments about her relationship with Bradley Cooper. Cooper, who is currently dating Hadid, previously dated Waterhouse in 2013, but their relationship ended two years later. According to a source for Life & Style magazine, Hadid is reportedly "furious" over Waterhouse’s description of the split in an interview with British Vogue, where Waterhouse referred to it as “dark and difficult.”

Rumored fallout between Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse

The insider claims that tensions have escalated between the ex-couple, making it highly unlikely that their relationship will return to its previous state. Meanwhile, Hadid is reportedly “totally team Bradley” and is taking a stand in support of her current beau. The source adds that the top model is not prepared to let the situation go.

In her interview with British Vogue, Waterhouse explained, “I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, it can be quite isolating and disorienting.” She was reflecting on her past romance with Bradley Cooper, who was 38 at the time, while she was a 21-year-old rising model.

Suki Waterhouse details her journey and relationships

The actress revealed that it has taken her nearly a decade to work on herself and experience personal “expansion.” Now that she has entered her thirties, her perspective on romance and relationships has significantly changed.

Waterhouse, who is famously engaged to actor Robert Pattinson, with whom she shares a daughter, reflects on her past. She describes her relationships in her twenties as “sadistic” and views them as a form of fetishization. With age, she feels she has earned a bit more respect.

As for Hadid, she and Cooper first sparked dating rumors in October 2023. The couple has been going strong since then, frequently spotted together in public.

