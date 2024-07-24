Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi's Release From Jail Complicate Things For Rafe

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In Days of our Lives on July 24, getting Gabi out of jail proves to be beneficial not only for Stefan but also for Rafe. EverBob (Blake Berris) pretends to be Bobby to stop Jada (Elia Cantu) from questioning him about what Everett knows about who killed Li (Remington Hoffman).

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

EverBob strikes a deal with Connie, agreeing to keep her secret if she helps him take care of Rafe (Galen Gering). EverBob is shocked when Connie tells him she stabbed Rafe in the back.

Connie understood what EverBob wanted, just as Jada, Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) figured out EverBob's true intentions.

Connie is determined to cover up her crime, so she tries to finish off Rafe in the hospital. There, she runs into Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), who visits her brother after her second time in prison. Connie is in for an unexpected surprise.

Meanwhile, Kate (Lauren Koslow) thought acquiring the rights to the soap opera Body & Soul would be easy, assuming nobody wanted it. She and Abe (James Reynolds) thought they could easily convince the actors, writers, and production team to move to Salem.

However, they soon find out that it's not as simple as they thought, with many details to sort out and neither of them having any experience in this area. It's going to be more challenging than they expected.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, at her Titan office, Kristen tells Ava that Gabi left a message about restarting Gabi Chic, which Ava thinks is a bad idea. Despite not knowing about Ava’s affair with Stefan, Gabi still dislikes her. Kristen insists Ava will work with Gabi.

Meanwhile, Gabi sneaks into her bedroom to get her rosary, while Stefan asks about Rafe, who is still in a coma. Stefan comforts Gabi, who admits she is scared of losing Rafe. At the hospital, Jada stays by Rafe's side, worried he won’t recover, but Kayla reassures her that he has been through tough times.

Kristen believes Gabi Chic can compete with Basic Black and pressures Ava to get Gabi to sign a contract, despite Gabi's brother being in a coma. Gabi thanks Stefan for being supportive, and they share a passionate moment. Jada confesses her love to Rafe and urges him to wake up.

Everett (Bobby) visits Jada, offering sympathy and support, which confuses her since they barely know each other. He claims to feel like Bobby is becoming a part of him and denies knowing anything about Li Shin's death.

Gabi apologizes to Stefan for betraying his trust, but she is unapologetic about helping Eric get his child back and crossing EJ. Stefan also apologizes, and they promise to be honest and trust each other, sealing it with a kiss.

Stephanie talks to Kayla about the double wedding and her feelings about Everett, who she says is working on his mental health but is being distant.

Ava finds Gabi at the hospital and offers condolences about Rafe. Gabi sarcastically asks if Ava is sorry she didn’t harm Rafe herself. Ava insists she cares about Rafe and suggests bringing Gabi Chic to DiMera. Gabi agrees, seeing it as a distraction while dealing with Rafe's situation.

Ava brings the signed contract to Kristen, who assures Stefan she’s not trying to get back at him for stealing her DiMera shares. Connie sneaks into Rafe’s hospital room, planning something sinister, but is interrupted by Gabi, who questions her presence.

