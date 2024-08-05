Wesley Snipes' Blade Defeats Hugh Jackman's Wolverine And Breaks Two Guinness World Records; DETAILS Inside

Wesley Snipes’ Blade has defeated Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as a live-action Marvel superhero for the longest time. His cameo in the latest blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine came 25 years after his debut as the superhero in 1998’s Blade. This beats Jackman’s long-standing career as Wolverine, which first came 24 years ago in 2000’s X-Men.

Blade has broken not one but two Guinness World Records! Another for the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films. According to Guinness tabulations, the character last appeared in Blade: Trinity (2004), which marks a 19-year gap between his last film and latest cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In doing so, the actor replaced Alfred Molina, who previously held the record for playing Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, then reprising it 17 years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The records were announced by Guinness World Records on X, formerly Twitter, which Snipe reposted with his reaction. “Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too? Lordy Lordy Lordy…Thank you @GWR, I'm your fan!” he wrote.

Blade's return was accompanied by an array of unexpected and surprising cameos, including Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, and Chris Evans, among others. Snipe spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his Marvel homecoming and the surprising invite to join the now blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it," he told the outlet.

The actor recalled getting a call from Reynolds and pitched him the idea. “They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in,” he added. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has been attached to the potential reboot of Blade, but it is still in the early development stage due to production issues.

Eric Pearson, who’s attached to Marvel’s two giant upcoming projects, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four, is set to pen the script for the Blade reboot series. Stay tuned for updates!