'Definitely, Something That...': David Boreanaz Shares His Thoughts On Going Back To the Fantasy World Of Angel and Buffy

It’s the season of reunions and reboots, and one particular star from everyone’s favorite cult show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is giving his take on a possible spinoff. Fans have been demanding a reboot of the cult series and its spin-off, Angel, for a while now. Actor David Boreanaz, who played the role of Angel in the series, thinks it will be interesting to explore.

David Boreanaz first became popular when he stepped into the role of Angel on the dramedy Buffy the Vampire Slayer, opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar. Now, the actor, who is 52 years old, is reacting to the demands of an Angel spinoff and even a Buff reboot. His reaction has sparked a level of excitement among fans.

David suggests that it would be interesting to explore the idea of revamping the show. He thinks that the cult world loved Buffy and Angel and the fantasy world. He added, "It's definitely something that would be interesting to tap back into—that world, that environment.”

But fans of Buffy are in for disappointment because the reboot talk does not mean that a show is actually in the works.

The SEAL team actor reflected on what he thinks his character would be doing now. David says that while he does not know what Angel would be doing, he definitely knew that he led a complex series. And it was quite interesting that Buffy The Vampire Slayer has a huge fan base.

Boreanaz opened up and said, "Angel, I think, is still one of those shows that is still underrated," he says. "It was a very adult-themed exploration of action stuff. Both of those shows will live on."

Even though he has been starring in critically and commercially acclaimed shows like Bones, SEAL, and his spin-off show Angel, David Boreanaz says he knows how lucky he is to have landed the role of Angel in the first place.

Boreanaz also revealed that he was mostly doing background acting roles before he landed the role of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s love interest in the show. Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted on screens in 1997 and ran until 2003. The show’s themes center around the supernatural, teen drama, comedy, and horror as well.

And David Boreanza's Angel's spinoff ran from 1999 to 2004, and both shows were quite popular amongst the viewers. The show still has cult status, and fans have been waiting for some official news of a reboot from the makers.

