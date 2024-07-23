Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 Will Likely Return To The Present; Release Date, Where To Read And More

With Uzuki and Akao’s backstory now wrapped up, fans finally know how Akao was killed, and now look forward to seeing the protagonists' next steps in the current timeline. Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 is just around the corner with updates, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 176: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, July 28, although the precise timing may vary according to their time zones.

For fans who wish to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 176, the manga will be accessible online via Shueisha’s official platforms, including Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

What to Expect in Sakamoto Days Chapter 176?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 will likely see the manga return to the present, with updates on Uzuki’s group and their plans at the JAA's sixth base. Sakamoto, Shin, and Nagumo will likely be seen investigating the activities of X's Organization. The Order will likely be seen arriving at the JAA’s sixth base to confront Uzuki and his group.

On the other hand, Sakamoto, Shin, and Nagumo may instead focus on Sakamoto's “National Store Chain” plan, choosing to overlook the Uzuki issue temporarily. Additionally, the chapter may provide background details about characters such as Oki, Tanabata, or Torres, exploring their connections and histories.

Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 is titled Karma, and begins with Uzuki waiting at the location Sei Asaki specified. Uzuki is preoccupied with thoughts of Asaki’s promise to release his friends from the Al-Kamar Orphanage if he eliminates a specific assassin. As the time for the target’s arrival approaches, Uzuki struggles with his internal doubts about his ability to carry out the kill.

Meanwhile, Rion is in a car with her escort route unexpectedly changing. The driver informs her that the deviation is due to the CEO’s orders and reminds her that her job is to neutralize any attackers. Sensing something is wrong, Rion instructs the driver to stop the car. Suddenly, the front left tire explodes.

Rion tells the driver to take the client and escape while she jumps out of the car to confront the attacker. The assailant’s speed takes her by surprise in Sakamoto Days Chapter 175, and she is thrown through a wall after defending against a powerful kick. In the midst of the attack, Rion recognizes the blade-whip.

Advertisement

She manages to take away the attacker’s hood, revealing Uzuki as her assailant. Stunned, Rion momentarily pauses, allowing Uzuki to stab her in the heart. As Rion falls, her hood slips off, exposing her face to Uzuki, who is horrified to see her. He panics, holding Rion as she comforts him in her final moments. Uzuki is distraught, questioning why she was the one he had to kill.

With her dying breath, Rion tells Uzuki in Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 that she wanted to protect him and his friends so that kind people could remain kind. Asaki then approaches Uzuki, coldly telling him that he has no right to be sad, as his own choices led to this moment.

Asaki warns Uzuki not to hope for peace and happiness, insisting that Uzuki will never escape his grasp. Uzuki remains frozen, and sometime later Sakamoto Tarou is depicted approaching him from behind. However, due to his rare medical condition, Situs Inversus, Uzuki survives a potentially fatal bullet wound and manages to crawl to safety.

Advertisement

As he emerges into the public eye, bloodied and hurt, passers-by react with a mix of fear and curiosity. Uzuki can only think of Rion and why she had to die instead of him or Asaki. Consumed by grief and anger in Sakamoto Days Chapter 175, he discards any care for the world around him.

Returning to the Al-Kamar Orphanage, Uzuki meets the receptionist, who greets him and begins to ask about his whereabouts. Before the receptionist can finish his sentence, Uzuki decapitates him, triggering the orphanage's alarm. Uzuki methodically kills everyone in his path, including staff, JAA members, office workers, and the janitor.

He eventually finds and frees his friends — Gaku, Haruma, Kumanomi, Gozu, and Tenkyu. With his friends liberated, Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 ends as Uzuki sets out on a path of destruction, determined to annihilate everything in his way.

For more details on the fate of the Sakamoto's National Store Chain plan in the Sakamoto Days manga, stay updated with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.