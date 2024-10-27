Demi Lovato's Sister And Desperate Housewives Star Madison De La Garza Announces Loss Of First Child: 'Most Perfect Angel'

Demi Lovato's family is heartbroken as the singer’s niece Xiomara has died during an emergency C-section. Demi’s sister Madison De La Garza has mourned her loss on Instagram.

According to her, she and her boyfriend had a baby, who passed away a few moments after birth on September 27.

In the photograph posted on Instagram, Madison, 22, recalled her baby Xiomara whom she first and last saw in person and can now only feel the memory of holding them. She thanked god for allowing them to spend even a tiny time with such a perfect angel and promised to her daughter that she and her partner would always love her as her parents.

She wrote, "On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time."

Demi's sister continued, "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl.”

Lovato and all her other family members have been reportedly looking after Madison through this rough patch of her life. In the comments, Demi praised Xiomara, calling her an angel and stating that she will love her forever as an aunt.

Demi reiterated all her love for her niece and boasted about being able to pricelessly hold Xiomara and search for any more future moments together. She shared in her Stories, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'lI forever be your auntie. I love you so much."

Sharing her grief with the family, Dallas Lovato recited a touching poem in the comments section explaining how she is in grief over Xiomara but will take care of Madison. Dallas commented, "Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs. One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time. Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts."

Jutes, Demi’s fiancé did also send his respects, as did their cousin Braeden De La Garza, who reached out to Madison with love and peace for baby Xiomara.

Madison, Demi’s youngest sister of three who has her own social media accounts revealed her first pregnancy with Ryan early in September this year where she was quite excited about the arrival of their first child. They publicly confirmed being in a relationship this summer, and the couple was ecstatic with starting their own family.

